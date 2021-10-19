Camila Queiroz, Agatha Moreira and more; see 14 actors who have been models and come off the catwalks for TV | famous

The art of seduction has already been seen, through the calls, that the trio formed by Camila Queiroz, Agatha Moreira and Romulo Estrela dominates. And they also have plenty of talent for the catwalks, as they were models before investing in the performing arts… In other words, it’s an explosion of fashion and acting!

In this fashion footprint, we selected more artists who started their careers on the catwalks! It’s right close, check it out! 📸📺

See celebrities who are models and become actors you might not know about!

Camila Queiroz model and actress in 'Verdades Secretas 2'

She started her modeling career when she was 14 years old. She lived in Japan and New York until she was selected for the role that would change her life, Angel, in Secret Truths, in 2015. To her first TV star, she lent all her experience in the fashion world.

Agatha Moreira model in 2015, and in the skin of Giovanna from 'Verdades' in 2021

He also debuted on the catwalks at the age of 14 and, in 2012, he entered Malhação. In the skin of the bold Giovanna, in truths, the actress brought out all her versatility and charm as top model!

Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in 'Secret Truths 2'

It was in the fashion world that he gave the start for the artistic career. The actor modeled for a year in fashion shows for local brands in his native São Luís, in Maranhão. In truths 2, he is christian, an investigator who will also rock the catwalks! O spoiler, by the way, is jaw-dropping ☝.

Grazi Massafera was Miss Paraná and rose professionally by playing Larissa in 'Verdades Secretas'

She participated in beauty contests as a young girl, was queen of rodeos and Miss Paraná, in 2004. In the same year, she took third place in the Miss Brazil contest. It was in 2015, in the role of model and hooked call girl, from Secret Truths, that his career took a leap. Grazi’s performance earned her a 2016 International Emmy nomination for Best Actress.

Rodrigo Hilbert was discovered by an agency scout and started modeling at the age of 18

Cauã Reymond

Fernanda Lima

Alinne Moraes

Reynaldo Gianecchini

Ana Furtado recalls the model phase and explains why she decided to stop

