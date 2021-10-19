Canadian fund and Votorantim form BRL 17 billion energy company – Economy

The Canadian Pension Fund CPPIB and the Votorantim SA decided to pool their assets in the sector and create a company valued at R$17 billion and with revenues of R$6 billion. The new company will include businesses from Votorantim Energia, the Energy Company of São Paulo (Cesp) and other assets in which the two parties are partners.

Also part of the transaction is Votorantim Comercializadora de Energia – Votener, which in 2020 traded an average of 2.6 gigawatt (GW). In total, the new company will have a capacity of 3.3 GW, 70% from hydro and 30% from wind.

The 1,540 MW Porto Primavera hydroelectric plant will be one of the main assets in the company’s portfolio. The plant was part of the state-owned São Paulo company, bought in 2018 by the consortium formed by Votorantim and CPPIB, for R$ 1.7 billion. In addition to Cesp, the two companies also had a joint venture, VTRM, created in 2017 to invest in generation.

With the merger of assets, Votorantim will have a 38% stake in the company, while CPPIB will have 32.1% and minority shareholders, with 29.9%. To reach this formation, the Canadian fund will invest R$ 1.5 billion in the new company.

According to the head of investments in Latin America at the Canadian company, Rodolfo Spielmann, the funds will be used for the acquisition or construction of new projects, especially in solar energy. The objective is to bet on centralized plants (large parks) and diversify the company’s portfolio, which will integrate the new market of B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Corporate reorganization

The deal also involves a corporate reorganization of Cesp’s shares. The proposal was submitted to the company’s Board of Directors and depends on the formation of an independent committee under the terms of the CVM and approvals from regulatory bodies. When the process is completed, Cesp’s minority shareholders will become shareholders of the new company, which will fully control the São Paulo company.

Another novelty, according to Spielmann, is that the two shareholders are going to create a developer of new technologies for the energy transition, such as batteries and green hydrogen. This unit will be a development arm of the new company. “The benefit of this process is that the new company will be more capitalized to invest, will have a different governance and will be listed in the new market”, he says.