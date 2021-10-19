Caregiver humiliated by Portuguese mistakes when sending resume to nursing home receives job offers: ‘God knows what he does’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The case took place last Thursday (14). In the screenshots of the conversation sent to g1, it is possible to see that the attendant started to correct the errors of the caregiver, who tried to explain herself (read above). “There is no agent, it’s us”, he writes.

Then, the employee suggested that Cristiane take a Portuguese course and said that it was “that’s why she didn’t get a job”.

“It would be good for you to take a Portuguese course. That must be why you can’t get a job,” he said.

After the repercussion on social networks, the caregiver received several job offers. According to her, the opportunities arose in São Paulo and even in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to work, many people also offered to help her make a new résumé and give tips for Cristiane to do well in interviews.

“God knows everything. He’s wonderful and He knows what He does. I feel like I was chosen by Him and He used the people around me to show me that there’s still goodness in the world. I’m so happy and so grateful. I’m still analyzing. the proposals. I accepted the help to redo the résumé,” he says.

“I felt very bad. It’s very sad to think that there are people like that, especially working with the elderly. I was upset, because I’m not an evil person. I took the course, I’m looking for a job and fighting for it. I made a mistake, some of them went the broker and I couldn’t fix it. It was by accident,” says Cristiane.

The caregiver said that she decided to send the résumé when she learned, through a friend, that the Sorocaba clinic was looking for new employees. As soon as she sent her documents, however, the attendant began to respond to her in a hostile way.

Cristiane said she apologized and tried to send new messages, but her number was blocked by the clinic.

O g1 he contacted the nursing home, who said that he had no knowledge of what had happened, that he “very regrets this type of conduct” and that he does not condone the attendant’s behavior.

He also said that he will investigate the incident internally, but that he has already identified that “none of the employees and employees was the sender of the messages”.

“We will continue the internal investigations and, if any service provider has carried out the conduct on behalf of the company, we will take the necessary corrective measures”, says the note.