‘Carmen Mola’? Writers trio wins R$ 6 million prize with female pseudonym – GQ

+



The Planeta Prize, by the Spanish group of the same name, each year chooses an unpublished manuscript to be published by the publisher of the conglomerate. The trophy winner receives 1 million euros (about R$ 6.42 million) and part of the book sales.

This year, the work awarded with the honor was “A Beast”, a period thriller by Carmen Mola, centered on the murder of children in Madrid during an outbreak of cholera in 1834. The author, described as a university professor and mother of three divided between algebra classes and macabre novels, he is one of the biggest names in Spanish suspense today, but he has never appeared publicly.

Discreet, the author has already given several interviews, but the only photo of Mola released to date shows her from behind in a black and white record. She was expected to finally show up at the Planeta Prize, to receive the jackpot she had won for her latest story. And she did, in fact, attend the event. What nobody expected is that Carmen, in fact, is a trio of writers already established in Spanish television.

Carmen is actually Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

When the award was announced, those present were waiting for a woman to take the stage to receive the trophy. So, when Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero appeared to claim the honor, many people didn’t understand what was happening.

“Carmen Mola is not, like all the lies we’ve been telling, a university professor. We are three friends who one day, four years ago, decided to combine our talent to tell a story”, said Díaz upon receiving the trophy.

know more

To the Spanish newspaper El País, Mercero stated that the choice of the name was by chance and fun, without sticking to the genre or the possible implications. “I don’t know if a female pseudonym would sell more than a male one. I have no idea, but I doubt it. We don’t hide behind a woman, we hide behind a name”, he defended to the vehicle.

Writers swear that the choice of the female name is not sexist motivation (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Also signed by the pseudonym Carmen Mola, the trilogy “The Gypsy Bride”, starring a police inspector “peculiar and lonely, who loves wine, karaoke and sex in SUVs”, has already been translated into 11 languages ​​and is being adapted for television .

The emotional and bloody stories of the “writer” have even been compared to the works of Elena Ferrante, a famous Italian literate, in addition to being recognized by the Spanish Women’s Institute as tales that “help to understand the reality and the female experiences in nowadays”.

The trilogy “The Gypsy Bride” will be taken to TV (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the revelation, many women turned to the internet to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the real authors. “In addition to using a female pseudonym, these guys spent years doing interviews. It’s not just the name. They used an entire fake profile to convince readers and journalists. They are scammers,” said Beatriz Gimeno, former director of the Women’s Institute, on Twitter.

Even so, the trio guaranteed the prize of 1 million euros and will have the book “A Besta” released by Editora Planeta next month, with Mola credited as the author of the story. And you, what did you think of this plot twist?