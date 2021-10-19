Cauã Reymond goes through suffocation with current in the Maldives and vents

The actor Cauã Reymond went through a delicate situation and lived a suffocation in the Maldives Islands. The famous is spending a season at the place with friends and wife, Mariana Goldfarb. On social networks, the artist posted a series of videos through Instagram’s stories tool and said he was caught by surprise by a wind and a current when he went surfing. The vessel that served as support almost capsized.

“After the adrenaline of the moment passed and we arrived back at the hotel, I realized that we went through a very delicate situation, and if it wasn’t for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us“he said, who claimed that a friend ended up hurting his foot on hedgehogs. “He’s having to take antibiotics. They had an adventure. They almost died. My big boy too,” said Goldfarb.

moments of panic

Afterwards, Cauã Reymond told some details about the difficult moments. “We entered the sea with a lot of current, with a lot of wind. A sea of ​​two and a half meters. We were trying to surf in front of an island. The whole group ended up dispersing due to the current“he said, quoting Anne, a Brazilian guide who lives in Italy.

“She went into the sea, managed to gather most of the group. And after a short conversation we decided it was better to head towards the living coral bench because the current was taking us into the ocean. The boat that took us almost capsized…“he said, who claimed that Anne took everyone back to the island and even returned to save two surfers. “And that’s the word. Anne had a very brave commanding voice. And I thank you with all my heart”, he concluded.

Paternity

Speaking of Cauã Reymond, it is important to remember that the heartthrob made a special appearance on the Espaço Mundo Mãe networks last year and explained that he is taking care of his daughter, Sofia, the result of his old marriage to the actress Grazi Massafera, in some moments. the artist explained who avoids having the help of nannies for this.

“I think the biggest challenge of parenthood is spending time with our kids. The world is increasingly competitive, we need to give ourselves more to work, working time is longer and longer, we take work home”.