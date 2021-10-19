Cauã Reymond says he lived moments of tension in the Maldives

Actor Cauã Reymond, 41, said he experienced moments of tension as he was dragged by the current while trying to surf the Maldives Islands. In videos posted on Instagram’s Stories on Sunday (17), he thanked guide Anne dos Santos, who pulled him and other surfers out of the sea. “We went through a very delicate situation and if it hadn’t been for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us,” he said.

The actor said that it was windy and there was a lot of current in the sea. “We were trying to surf in front of an island,” he said. Due to the unusual conditions, the entire group, made up of eight people, ended up dispersing. That’s when the guide entered the sea and managed to gather most of the surfers.

“After a short conversation we decided it was better to head towards the live coral bench, because the current was taking us into the ocean,” he said. “The boat that took us almost capsized,” he added.

After arriving on the island, Cauã stated that Anne still returned to save two surfers who had been in the dangerous spot. “Anne had a commanding voice, she was very brave, I thank you with all my heart,” he concluded.

After the scare, this Monday morning (18), the actor said he was going to dive for the first time. After the recording of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, an unprecedented plot of the nine that debuts on Globo on November 8, Cauã enjoys a vacation with his wife, model Mariana Goldfarb.