Cauã’s brother Reymond debuts in Um Lugar ao Sol as the actor’s stunt double: ‘Honra’ · TV News

Younger brother of Cauã Reymond on his mother’s side, Pavel Reymond will make his TV debut in Um Lugar ao Sol. Graduated in Veterinary Medicine, he acted as the double of the protagonist of Lícia Manzo’s serial in scenes involving the twins Christian and Renato . “It was a giant learning experience, an honor to act opposite so many consecrated people,” he declared.

Globo’s next new soap opera opens on November 8 and will replace Império’s rerun. “I’m really looking forward to it. The expectation is great, it’s not every day that we debut on TV in the nine o’clock soap opera. Even more with the brother. It was an incredible experience,” said the 33-year-old actor.

“It was a giant learning experience, an honor to work with so many renowned people that I admire,” added Pável in an interview with Gshow. Directed by Maurício Farias, the main nucleus also includes Alinne Moraes, Andréia Horta, Marco Ricca, Denise Fraga, José de Abreu, Mariana Lima and Marieta Severo.

To look more like his brother, Pavel gained 5kg. “With the pause in recording because of the pandemic, I intensified my training and gained more muscle mass to reach a body that I considered ideal to look more like the Cauã. I managed to reach this body with functional and boxing lessons,” he said. the rookie.

The shooting of Um Lugar ao Sol has already finished, and the plot will air with all the scenes delivered. This is the first time in 30 years that Globo has adopted this method. Because of this, the station shortened the length of the story. The serial will have 107 chapters and will be aired between November and March 2022, when it will make way for the remake of Pantanal.

The novel written by Lícia Manzo left alternative endings ready for each character. Practically the entire cast recorded the alternative endings, which will involve deaths and choices of couples. The new plot will be starred by Cauã Reymond, in the role of the twins Cristian and Renato. One grew up in an orphanage, the other was raised by a wealthy family.