CBF updates security protocol and starts to allow visiting fans in games | brazilian series a

The CBF updated on Monday night the Protocol of Recommendations for the Return of Audiences to Stadiums and the Technical Operational Guideline for competitions. The main news is that, from now on, fans of visiting teams will be allowed to attend the games.

The new editions have an immediate effect on competitions that already adopt the public return protocol. The main requirements are the same established so far for fans of the main teams: proof of the complete vaccination cycle against Covid-19 OR non-reactive antigen test.

1 of 1 São Paulo fans in the derby against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo fans in the derby against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The documents also present news regarding the entry of teams into the field, which “will return to the original standard”. However, still without the participation of children and representatives of advertising and institutional campaigns.

The presence of mascots will also be allowed again in areas such as the playing field, access tunnel and locker rooms, as long as there is no interaction with players and respecting the same testing rules as fans. With the ball rolling, they must remain in the warm-up zone, being prohibited from switching sides or entering the pitch.

– Once again, we remember the need for collaborative work between clubs, stadium administrators, public entities, federations and CBF, with regard to the exchange of information and good practices so that this return of the public is positive and definitive – highlighted Manoel Flores, director of competitions at CBF.