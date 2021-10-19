Ceará has an increase in respiratory syndromes in children; specialist reinforces vaccination

In Ceará, the levels of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) for children up to nine years old remain between 1,000 and 1,200 weekly cases and show a strong sign of growth in the coming weeks. The data are from the InfoGripe Bulletin, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), released last Thursday, 14. The increase was registered in Epidemiological Week 39 (SE), from September 26 to October 2nd.

In an interview with journalist Jocélio Leal, from O POVO CBN radio, this Monday, 18th, pediatrician and infectious disease doctor Robério Leite explains what Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome means and reinforces prevention measures for children. “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome are respiratory infections that evolve with greater severity, mainly characterized by the evolution of respiratory distress”, he comments.

The specialist emphasizes that it differs from a common cold in terms of the evolution of the disease, which is mainly characterized by respiratory distress. Robério Leite also comments on the symptoms for the syndromes in children: “It would be mainly the child who is very prostrate and cannot eat, in addition to vomiting a lot and, above all, the child who has respiratory discomfort”.

To prevent diseases, the doctor highlights the options, but emphasizes that vaccination is the main measure. “The first one is vaccines. We have vaccines as prevention, such as for the flu/influenza virus, pneumococcal virus, measles, for example, and besides, obviously, we always try to have good eating habits, healthy habits in general”, he said.

In the InfoGripe bulletin, the numbers highlighted in SE 39 are numbers close to those registered in the peak of July 2020, when 1,282 cases were notified in the Epidemiological Week 29. According to the Bulletin, Ceará presents a trend of increasing cases in the coming weeks (up to 75%).

