Ceará opens check-in for Serie A game against Palmeiras

Ceará opened on Monday, 11, the check-in for partner-fans for the match against Palmeiras-SP at Arena Castelão. The clash – which is a delayed match of the first round of Serie A – is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 20, at 7 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The check-in opening process aimed at the supporting member follows a hierarchy according to the club’s loyalty program. At 10 am, Ceará started the schedule with those contemplated by the Vovô de Ouro plan, which gives access to all sectors of the stadium, except for the box.

From 12 noon, members who pay for the O Mais Querido plan will be able to confirm their presence in the north, south, central or special locations. Finally, at 2 pm, the Champion of Popularity, which gives access to the north, south and upper central sectors.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

As announced by Grandpa, the closing of check-ins will be simultaneous for all plans and will take place on Wednesday, 20, at 11 am, or until vacancies run out. As in the duel against RB Bragantino-SP, last Sunday, 17, the capacity will be 30%. This way, the alvinegro club will be able to receive up to 18,985 fans at Gigante da Boa Vista.

Check-in can only be done by fans with full vaccination against COVID-19. To prove your vaccination status, it is necessary to register the certificate issued by the ConnectSUS system in the Vozão Partner’s panel.

Ceará will also announce check-in information for the plans Time do Povo, Consulado Alvinegro and ticket sales for the duel.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags