Change at Petrobras would solve high in fuel, says state representative

In an interview with CNN Radio this Monday (18), the institutional director of the National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz), André Horta, stated that the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy would be the solution to the rise in fuel prices.

He argues that the change in ICMS collection – the main state tax – will not have, if approved by the Senate, the desired consequence, which would be a drop in prices.

“As long as Petrobras’ international parity policy is not changed, which dates back to 2017 and has been a problem since then, as long as the policy that does not favor production costs is maintained, we will continue with this problem,” he explained.

Horta stressed that “without a doubt” the main issue is to correct the “mistaken pricing policy” of Petrobras. “For the states what matters is to have a thriving economy, which relies heavily on fossil fuel, we need to have this wealth turned to the population.”

The director of Comsefaz said that the change in the ICMS calculation – it should now consider the average value of a liter of fuel in the two previous years, instead of the previous 15 days – is as if you were going to eat in a restaurant where the value of the dish is BRL 10.

The following week, the price goes up to 20 and you justify putting the blame on the 10% tip, which has always been the same.

André Horta also said that “the judicialization of the subject is not discarded”, although he stressed that “he does not want to guide this matter under this bias.”