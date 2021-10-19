Cheapest ticket for the final costs R$1100

Conmebol announced today the ticket prices for the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo. Divided into four categories, the cheapest tickets will cost 200 dollars, more than R$1,110 at the current price.

According to a statement from the organisation, the Uruguayan government released 50% of the stadium’s capacity, more than 20,000 seats, which will be divided equally between the two teams’ fans. “50% of the amount collected corresponds to the participating clubs and 50% to cover expenses of organization and operation of the event”, states the statement.

In this year’s organization, each fan base will be allocated to specific sectors of the Centenário Stadium. Tickets for the fans in the stands will cost 200 dollars, and between 300 and 650 dollars for the special boxes and tribunes, values ​​that reach more than R$ 3,600 at the current price.

South American

The organization also released the values ​​for the final of the Sudamericana, disputed between Athletico and Bragantino. The same sector and box scheme will also be adopted for this game, but with cheaper values. For the sectors of the fans, tickets will be sold for 100 dollars, R$ 556, and for the stands, between 150 and 400 dollars, reaching more than R$ 2,200.