Check out the results of Quina 5684 and Lotomania 2225 this Monday (10/18)

posted on 10/18/2021 7:59 PM / updated 10/18/2021 8:40 PM



Will the week start with a little extra money in your pocket? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (18/10), four lotteries: the contest 5684 of Quina, 2350 of Lotofácil, 2225 of Lotomania and 158 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$11.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-23-31-32-63.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$6.1 million for those who get the 15 dozens right, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-15-17-19-21-22-25. The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$2.2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-04-06-08-20-24-31-33-35-38-44-46-59-64-67-75-81-84-93-97.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$100 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5

Column 2: 7

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 7

Column 5: 1

Column 6: 6

Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: