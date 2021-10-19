Check out the ten most economical cars in Brazil, according to a study by Inmetro – Automóvel

The chosen car model can make an important difference for those who want save on fuel. With more expensive gasoline every day, having a economy car in the garage decreases the frequency of filling the tank.

It is with the intention of helping the consumer in choosing a vehicle that Inmetro updated this month the table of the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV), which classifies car models in terms of energy efficiency and provides information on the autonomy in km per liter of fuel in the city ​​and on the road.

The list analyzes 990 models from 35 manufacturers, distributed in 15 categories. The winner, considering both gasoline and ethanol consumption, was the Onix Plus 1.0, which came out ahead of even compact models.

Chevrolet’s darling model, the best-selling model in Brazil last year, also appears in the top 10 in hatch and turbo versions, reaching a consumption of 17.7 km/L when fueled with gasoline and on the road.

Brazil’s most economical cars

1. Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 MT6

Petrol: 14.3 km/L (city) and 17.7 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 10.1 km/L (city) and 12.5 km/L (road)

2. Renault Kwid 1.0 MT5

Petrol: 14.9 km/L (city) and 15.6 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 10.3 km/L (city) and 10.8 km/L (road)

3. Chevrolet Onix 1.0 MT6

Petrol: 13.9 km/L (city) and 16.7 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.9 km/L (city) and 11.7 km/L (road)

4. Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo MT6

Petrol: 13.7 km/L (city) and 17 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.6 km/L (city) and 12.2 km/L (road)

5. Hyunday HB20S 1.0 Turbo MT6

Petrol: 13.6 km/L (city) and 16 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.8 km/L (city) and 11.6 km/L (road)

6. Hyundai HB20S 1.0 MT6

Petrol: 13.7 km/L (city) and 15.7 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.6 km/L (city) and 11.1 km/L (road)

7. Fiat Moby Easy 1.0 MT5

Petrol: 13.7 km/L (city) and 15.3 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.7 km/L (city) and 10.7 km/L (road)

8. Fiat Argo 1.0 MT5

Petrol: 13.9 km/L (city) and 15.1 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.8 km/L (city) and 10.7 km/L (road)

9. Chevrolet Onix 1.0 Turbo MT6

Petrol: 13.5 km/L (city) and 16 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.4 km/L (city) and 11.2 km/L (road)

10. Hyundai HB20 1.0 Turbo MT6

Petrol: 13.2 km/L (city) and 15.1 km/L (road)

Ethanol: 9.2 km/L (city) and 10.9 km/L (road)