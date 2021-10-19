Check out the vaccination schedule against Covid this Tuesday, 19th – PJF Portal

With more than 60% of the judge-foraana population vaccinated with both doses or the single dose vaccine, the Health Department (SS) of the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF) continues to fight the pandemic. This Tuesday, the 19th, ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; the Elderly Health Department (DSI), from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and Pam Marshal, from 12:30 to 18:00; they provide the first and second doses, in addition to the booster vaccine against coronavirus.

People 12 years and older who, for whatever reason, have not received the opening dose can be vaccinated normally, and second doses of Coronavac and Pfizer will be available on the regular schedule, as will booster doses for the public. who are entitled. Second doses of AstraZeneca at this time are intended for people who should have received D2 on or before October 2nd. The PJF is awaiting the delivery throughout the week of a new shipment of this immunizing agent to continue hitting the AstraZeneca 2-dose schedule in the city. The list with all the addresses and opening hours of the vaccination sites for each of the public can be seen at the end of the text.

second doses

AstraZeneca – Anyone who should have taken the second dose of AstraZeneca on October 2nd or earlier can contact Pam Marshal from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; any of the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and one of the other 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; or at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Coronavac – The application of D2 of the immunizing Coronavac follows the date described on the vaccine card. On this Tuesday, all those with return scheduled for the 19th of October or earlier, at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00, receive the D2; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the remaining 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

to do – Those who received the first dose from Pfizer until the 24th of August can look for one of the immunization posts to receive the second. This is due to the recent change in the schedule (the interval between one dose and another), defined by the Ministry of Health (MS), from 12 to eight weeks. The Pam Marshal, from 12:30 to 18:00; the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and the DSI, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, provide the D2 of this immunizing agent on this Tuesday.

booster doses

The booster doses intended for Health workers and 56, 57 years old or older

who received the second dose against Covid-19 at least six months ago, and those aged 60 years or more who also took D2 for six months or more are applied at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs from 8h to 11h; and at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00. Immunosuppressed, who received the second dose at least 28 days ago, can also receive the booster dose. This public can be vaccinated at Pam Marechal, from 12:30 to 18:00; at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm, and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Documentation required

The Department of Health asks people who will receive the booster dose to take the documents, which are mandatory, to receive the vaccine. Following technical norms of the State and the Ministry of Health, the SS is vaccinating with the third dose all health workers in Juiz de Fora with the immunizing agent Pfizer. The required documents are in the PJF website.

and must be delivered at the time of vaccination. The health worker with an active link in the health services must deliver the Institutional and Professional Responsibility Term, in addition to the copy of personal documents. The self-employed worker must present the Autonomous and Professional Responsibility Term, in addition to personal documents; and the caregiver of the elderly, must take the Family and Professional Responsibility Term at the time of vaccination, together with a copy of the documents.

We emphasize that the professional must print the term, fill it out, request the signature and stamp of the institution to which they are linked and/or the contracting family, in the case of caregivers of the elderly. And present the documentation already filled in along with a copy of personal documents such as identity and proof of residence at the vaccination points.

People who will receive the first dose must present originals and copies of an identification document with a photo – such as an identity document (RG) or driver’s license, and the CPF, if its number is not on the identity, in addition to the proof of residence , which will be retained at the vaccination site. Adolescents who do not have these documents can present a birth certificate, in addition to proof of residence. If the proof of residence is not in the name of the person who will be vaccinated, it is necessary to present a copy of the proof, the identity document of the person whose name is on the proof of residence, and also the declaration of residence. We also reinforce the need to take the printed form, a model of which is available on the PJF website

The other people who are going to receive D2 or the elderly who are going to receive the booster dose need only present the vaccine card and an identification document with a photo, while immunosuppressed people, in addition to these documents, in order to receive the booster dose must present a medical report or certificate dated a maximum of 12 months, proving the condition. This public can search for the booster dose 28 days after receiving the 2nd dose.

Check the calendar for Tuesday, October 19th

All persons aged 12 and over

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Booster vaccination for seniors aged 60 years and over who received the second dose at least six months ago

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Booster vaccination for healthcare workers 56, 57 or older who received the second dose at least six months ago

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Booster vaccination for immunosuppressed who received the second dose at least 28 days ago

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Second doses of AstraZeneca for people who should be vaccinated by October 2nd

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Second doses of Coronavac for people returning on the card on October 19th or earlier

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; in another 36 UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Second doses of Pfizer for everyone who received the first dose by the 24th of August

Pam Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; 36 UBSs from 8h to 11h; at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Addresses of vaccination sites

Department of Elderly Health (DSI) – 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

Pam Marshal – 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

R. Mal. Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs that vaccinate from 8 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm

UBS Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Rua Incio Gama, 813;

UBS Bandeirantes, Rua Laurindo Nocelli, n 100

UBS Benfica, Rua Guararapes, 106;

UBS Milho Branco, Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/n

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775;

UBS Santa Ceclia, Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, 900

UBS Santa Luzia, Rua Torrees, s/n

UBS So Pedro, Rua Joo Loureno Kelmer, 1433;

UBS Progresso, Rua Jorge Knopp, 119

UBS Vila Ideal, Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs that vaccinate from 8 am to 11 am:

– UBS Alto Graja, Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178;

– UBS Bairro Industrial, Rua Joo Gualberto, 110;

– UBS Barreira do Triunfo, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/n;

– UBS Butterfly, Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

– UBS Centro Sul, Av. Baro do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro;

– UBS Cidade do Sol, Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70;

– UBS Dom Bosco, Rua Joo Manata, 93;

– UBS Esplanada, Rua Bias Fortes, 74;

– UBS Filgueiras, Rua Orlando Riani, 2200;

– UBS Furtado de Menezes, Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19;

– UBS Grama, Praa ureo Carneiro s/n;

– UBS Granjas Bethnia, Rua Nove de Julho, 294;

– UBS Ipiranga, Rua Etiene Loures, 85;

– UBS Jardim da Lua, Rua Natalino Jos de Paula, 314;

– UBS Jardim Esperana, Rua Padre Joo Micheleto, 35;

– UBS Jardim Natal, Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370;

– UBS Joquei Clube I, Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140;

– UBS Joquei Clube II, Rua Antnio Guimares Peralva, 130;

– UBS Linhares, Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/n;

– UBS Marumbi, Rua Baro do Retiro, 1.462;

– UBS Monte Castelo, Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/n;

– UBS Nossa Senhora das Graas, Rua Queluz 72;

– UBS Nova Era, Rua Guimares Jnior, 850;

– UBS Parque Guarani, Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685;

– UBS Retiro, Rua Sebastio Cardoso, 41;

– UBS Santa Cruz, Rua Doutor Antnio Mouro Guimares, 245;

– UBS Santa Efignia, Rua Jos Ferreira, 13;

– UBS Santa Rita, Rua Jos Vicente, 390;

– UBS Santo Antnio, Rua Pedro Trogo, 285;

– UBS Santos Dumont; Rua lvaro Jos Rodrigues, 25;

– UBS So Judas Tadeu; Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446;

– UBS So Sebastio; Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209;

– UBS Teixeiras; Rua Custdio Furtado de Souza, 131;

– UBS Vale Verde; Rua Marciano Pinto, 685;

– UBS Vila Esperana; Rua Nova, 30;

– UBS Vila Ideal; Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1910;

– UBS Vila Olavo Costa; Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16.