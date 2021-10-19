Check when Caixa Tem will offer up to R$3,000 to customers

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, has already given clues about the new line of microcredit. There is still no deadline to enter into force, the appeal should be released in September. However, the expectation is that in November customers will be able to get the money from Caixa.

The goal is to serve 100 million citizens through the new service. That’s what Guimarães said in a speech in the capital of Minas Gerais, on the last day of August. The speech took place at the inauguration of the Deputy Luiz Humberto Carneiro Water Collection and Treatment Complex, in Uberlândia (MG). The president of the state-owned company also commented on the FGTS.

He said, at the time, that he intended to appropriately allocate the Fund’s resources. “Before, there was no correct use of this money,” said Guimarães.

Up to R$3,000 through Caixa Tem

Credit will be obtained through the Caixa Tem app. The proposal is to offer loans between R$300 and R$3,000. The amount will be pre-approved within the application and will have installments from 18 to 24 months.

Vulnerable citizens will be able to borrow money too. Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, for example, will be able to request the amounts.

To avoid consumer default, the amounts were set at low amounts. Thus, the client will be able to pay the loan installments. In addition, citizens will know exactly the amount of the installment they will pay.

One factor that made the creation of the special credit line possible was the “bankarization” of citizens. With the distribution of emergency aid, it was possible to insert 38 million Brazilians into the banking system. Previously, these citizens would not have access to credit with financial institutions.

Currently, Caixa Tem enables:

Money transfer;

Deposits;

Withdrawals;

Digital social savings;

Funeral insurance;

Virtual debit card;

Bill payment;

Balance and statement inquiries.

In addition, Caixa Tem has more than 67 million customers. These are assets that the bank is interested in keeping after receiving the benefit.

The loan created by Caixa will be contracted directly through the application. There will be no need for the client to go to a bank branch and face lines, for example. The new service will also have lower interest rates than those charged by the traditional market.

Thus, Caixa claims that the offer of credit to the most needy people generates greater movement in the economy. Several Brazilians opened their first account and had contact with the world of finance.