China Denies Nuclear Weapon Test; understand why episode put the world on alert

DF-17 missiles equipped with a DF-ZF hypersonic vehicle

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

China showed hypersonic missiles at a military parade this year

China on Monday denied reports it had tested a hypersonic missile with a nuclear capability in the middle of this year, saying the tests carried out in July were a routine check on an aircraft.

A Financial Times report about the tests had raised concern in Washington, where intelligence agencies were caught by surprise.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more agile than normal ones, which makes them harder to intercept.

The report of the alleged hypersonic nuclear missile comes at a time when concerns about China’s nuclear capabilities have been mounting.