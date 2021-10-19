China Denies Nuclear Weapon Test; understand why episode put world on alert | World

A Financial Times report about the tests had raised concern in Washington, where intelligence agencies were taken by surprise.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more agile than normal ones, which makes them harder to intercept.

The report of the alleged hypersonic nuclear missile comes at a time when concerns about China’s nuclear capabilities have been mounting.

The Chinese government held a press conference on Monday to address the issue. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said a routine test was carried out in July to verify different types of reusable spacecraft technology.

“It wasn’t a missile, it was a spacecraft,” Zhao said. “Tests are very important to reduce the cost of spacecraft.”

Zhao added that many countries have carried out similar tests in the past. When asked if the Financial Times report was incorrect, he said yes.

The report, published on Saturday, cited five unnamed sources who said a hypersonic missile was launched in the middle of the year. It would have navigated in low orbit before descending and narrowly missing its target, according to sources cited in the report.

“The test showed that China had made amazing progress in hypersonic weapons and was much more advanced than US officials imagined,” read the Financial Times report.

Upon publication, US Congressman Mike Gallagher said the episode should serve as a “call to action” for the US.

Gallagher, who is a Republican and a member of the House Armed Forces Committee, said that if Washington sticks to its current approach, “it will lose a new Cold War with China in ten years.”

Relations between the US and China are strained, with Beijing accusing President Joe Biden’s government of being hostile.

Other Western countries have also expressed concern about China’s recent displays of military power.

Michael Shoebridge, director of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, says the alleged hypersonic missile test would fit in with a trend toward increasing “nuclear weapons and other weapons of attack” on the part of Beijing.

“I don’t think it’s more significant than China’s growing missile silos, its air-dropped nuclear weapons or new submarine nuclear weapons,” he says. “It’s something that would fit a pattern of increasing nuclear capacity [sem] transparency about it.”

“Transparency is a foreign concept to Beijing’s strategic thinkers,” he says.

China, the US, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic missile technology.

They can fly at more than five times the speed of sound and can launch a nuclear warhead.

Last month, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. In July, Russia made a similar announcement and said its missile had been launched from a frigate in the White Sea off Russia’s northwest coast.