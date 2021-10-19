city ​​closes SUS queue in two days with social startup action

The city of Bananas, in the interior of Paraíba, managed to clear the queue of the Unified Health System (SUS) of five medical specialties in two days. They were: pediatric dentistry, pediatric ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology and dermatology. The small municipality, with about 20 thousand inhabitants, would take about two years to fulfill all the services provided, according to the local Health secretary, Ledna Jeronimo.

The feat was achieved after the action of the social startup SAS Brasil, which operates integrated with the SUS and works itinerantly for areas lacking access to specialist doctors, solving health problems from prevention to diagnosis and treatment. During the last edition of Sertões International Rally, the institution removed 625 people from the SUS queue in Bananeiras and three other cities in the Northeast.

Manuel Carneiro, Health Coordinator at SAS Brasil, points out that the new coronavirus pandemic “brought open the social abyss” existing in Brazil, showing the maldistribution of specialist doctors in the country. For him, one of the bets to improve Brazilian public health is the investment in telehealth.

“The pandemic opened up the possibility of applying telemarketing, which until then was much criticized and seen in a prejudiced way, but it demonstrated its effectiveness, feasibility and value, being responsible for the continuity and access to many people in this period”, points out Carneiro, noting that, in some cases, residents of the interior of the country need to travel more than 1,200 kilometers to receive medical care.

In addition to telemedicine, the institution has two other focuses to combat health problems in Brazilian territory. “We consider children’s health, since problems with vision and toothache are responsible for many problems with school dropout and inattention in the classroom. Another pillar is women’s health, with great care for comprehensive health. We believe that by starting care for women heads of households, in a short time this care will also fall on their entire family nucleus”, argues the expert.

Ceará has the tenth worst position in the ranking of physicians per capita, according to research

Ceará has 1.65 doctors per thousand inhabitants, according to the 2020 edition of the Medical Demography survey, carried out by the University of São Paulo (USP) and by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM). The Federation occupies the tenth worst place between the 26 states of Brazil and the Federal District. In relation to the Northeast, Ceará is in fifth, behind Paraíba (2.04) Pernambuco (2.02), Rio Grande do Norte (1.92) and Sergipe (1.90).

There is still a significant difference between the capitals and the cities of the interior in the country. In the Northeast, for example, none of the states surpasses the proportion of 1 doctor per thousand inhabitants when it comes to areas outside the capitals and large regions. In Ceará, there are 0.60 doctors for every thousand inhabitants of the Interior.

Compared to other regions the data are considerably inferior. São Paulo, for example, has 3.20 doctors per thousand inhabitants when taking into account the entire population of the state — almost triple the ratio of Ceará. Outside the capital of the southeastern state, the numbers are 2.30, representing the interior region with the highest number of doctors per capita.

In the report, the researchers point out that over the past few years there has been an increase in the number of medical records, but inequality persists between regions. “The country and its population do not benefit equally from this growth, which has not even been evaluated up to the complexity of issues such as the quality of training and the movements and conditions for the absorption of new professionals by the health system”, they emphasize.

(Ana Beatriz Arruda and Marina Cardoso, from SAS Brasil collaborated)

Read the full interview with Manuel Carneiro, Health Coordinator at SAS Brasil

THE PEOPLE: Today we still live with a great shortage and inequality of health professionals. How do you assess this situation?

Manuel Carneiro: As is known, Brazil has great inequalities in different areas and health is no different. Today, 65 million people live in locations where they have less than 1 specialist for every 1,000 inhabitants. This is the place where we operate, with SAS Brasil, we take specialized healthcare to those who need it. For many specialties, the biggest problem is not the shortage of professionals, but the super concentration of these specialists in large urban centers, which makes access difficult for people who live in more remote regions.

THE PEOPLE: When it comes to specialized medicine, the problems are even more serious. What steps can we take as a country to improve this situation?

Manuel Carneiro: Access to health is the pillar on which we must act, guaranteeing this, through innovation models that must go beyond the traditional ones. Telehealth is one of the main steps that we believe is essential to democratize access to specialized healthcare in Brazil. Through it, we connect patients and professionals remotely, reducing the waiting time for an appointment and reducing the need for patients to travel to reference centers.

Another important step is to ensure operating models that optimize and guarantee greater resolution for face-to-face and remote assistance. Our Advanced Telemedicine Units, for example, guarantee the necessary structure to carry out consultations, procedures and even small surgeries in face-to-face joint efforts, but they also guarantee the necessary structure for teleservices in regions without a basic structure, with state-of-the-art equipment that allows the professional who works from a distance, with the support of a local health professional, get more support and information about the patient.

THE PEOPLE: How did SAS Brasil’s idea of ​​action come about? What are the main focuses on which the organization works?

Manuel Carneiro: SAS Brasil was born in 2013 with the mission of taking specialized healthcare to those who do not have it. Over time, we realized that this would be impossible without uniting people, purposes and innovations. Currently, our operating model, called Saúde 1.5, is integrated into the SUS because it works as a link between primary care (from health posts) and secondary care (from specialties). We have three focuses of action: the first is child health, with assistance in pediatric dentistry and pediatric ophthalmology, since vision problems and toothache are responsible for many problems with school dropout and inattention in the classroom.

Another pillar is women’s health, with a focus on prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of cervical and skin cancer, in addition to taking care of women’s comprehensive health. We believe that when caring for women heads of households starts, in a short time this care will also fall on their entire family nucleus. The third pillar of action is telehealth, as a way to democratize access to specialists, in a safe and practical way, with its own system for teleservices.

THE PEOPLE: Since you started working as coordinator of the SAS health area, has your view of Brazilian public health changed? If yes, how?

Manuel Carneiro: Yes, as a resident of large cities, we have a skewed view of access to healthcare. As we move away from them, going to the outskirts and entering the interior of Brazil, we are faced with the scarcity and difficulty in having decent access to health care. We live closely with the realities of patients who need to travel 1,200 kilometers in a 24 hour trip by car to have access to a specialist doctor, such as in Araripina in the interior of the state of Pernambuco, where we did a face-to-face action in August and now we continue to assist the city by telemedicine. This transforms you because each patient who achieves impact proportionately their life is greater.

THE PEOPLE: As the new coronavirus pandemic, what balance can we have for the situation of the presence of general and specialized physicians in Brazil?

Manuel Carneiro: In everything we live, we can always draw positive and negative lessons. The negative is clear, from the number of deaths to misinformation. The moment of the pandemic has opened the social abyss wide and made it more evident. The distribution of specialist professionals, many still away due to comorbidities or age, made access even more difficult, and without public policies or speed to provide timely solutions for these issues.

The creation of public-private partnerships becomes a quick and important solution. In addition, the pandemic opened up the possibility of applying the telephone service that had been widely criticized and viewed in a prejudiced manner, but which demonstrated its effectiveness, feasibility and value, being responsible for the continuity and access to many people in this period.

