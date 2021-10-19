City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid (3rd DOSE – ADDITIONAL) IN ELDERLY 72 TO 79 YEARS OLD, WHO RECEIVED THE 2ND DOSE UNTIL April 19, will reopen this Tuesday, October 19, 2021



6,000 vacancies will be made available; Vaccination will take place on Thursday, October 21st.

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 1:30 pm this Tuesday, October 19, at the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, new scheduling for the application of the THIRD ADDITIONAL DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE IN ELDERLY AGE BETWEEN 72 TO 79 YEARS OLD WHO RECEIVED THE 2ND DOSE UNTIL APRIL 19, 2021.

ATTENTION

This schedule is exclusive for the elderly aged 72 to 79 years who received the 2nd dose until April 19, 2021.

Seniors who turned 80 years old, but received the 2nd dose in this period, can schedule this campaign.

For this age group, 6,000 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Thursday, October 21, from 8:30 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, vaccination card for the second dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden elderly

The elderly bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

3rd DOSE – ADDITIONAL DOSE – ELDERLY WITH 72 TO 79 YEARS OLD WHO RECEIVED THE 2ND DOSE, UNTIL 04/19

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website, from 1:30 pm on Tuesday, October 19, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

Vaccination – From 8:30 am on Thursday, October 21st.

Local – In 36 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto.