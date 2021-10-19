Club Brugge vs Manchester City: See highlights from the 3rd round of the Champions League

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

1st half – 29 minutes – João Cancelo receives a nice assist from Phil Foden and makes 1-0 for Manchester City



Phil Foden hits spectacular pass and Cancelo opens the score for Manchester City

1st half – 42 minutes – With a penalty, Mahrez expands to Manchester City



With a penalty, Mahrez expands to Manchester City

2nd half – 52 minutes – Walker makes Manchester City’s third right at the beginning of the second stage



Walker makes City third right at the beginning of the second half

Pre-Match: Check out the team rosters for the match soon more

Pre-Game: See the teams’ highlights in the second round



See the highlights of PSG’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City