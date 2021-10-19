CNMP decides to dismiss attorney who paid billboard

By six votes to five, this Monday (10/18), the majority of the Ministry’s National Council endorsed the recommendation of counselor Fernanda Marinela de Sousa Santos – rapporteur of a PAD (disciplinary administrative proceeding) against prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos — and decided to dismiss the member of the MPF. The case involves the participation of Castor de Mattos in the creation of a billboard in honor of the “jet wash” consortium in Curitiba.

reproduction

The panel was installed in an access road to Afonso Pena Airport, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, in March 2019. It showed images of nine prosecutors and the phrase: “Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba. Land of Operation Lava Jato, the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17 — 5 years of Operation Lava Jato — Brazil Thanks”. Castor was part of the task force but resigned after his involvement in the episode came to light.

Initially, the case had been suspended, after Mattos presented a medical certificate for physical and mental exhaustion. But singer João Carlos Barbosa, during his testimony in the fake news inquiry, informed about the contract with the advertising company that produced the billboard.

CNMP established the PAD in September of last year. Inspector Rinaldo Reis found a functional lack and violation of the principles of morality and impersonality, and for that reason had suggested the penalty of suspension of 90 days.

On September 28th, the trial was suspended due to a request for a view. But, before the postponement, councilor Fernanda Marinela de Sousa Santos, rapporteur of the PAD, recommended the dismissal of the prosecutor.

In the judgment of this second, the majority of the CNMP considered that Castor violated his functional duties, which is subject to dismissal. The losing board members recognized the act of administrative improbity, but recommended the conversion of the dismissal into suspension.

Councilor Silvio Roberto Oliveira de Amorim Junior, who opened the dispute, voted for a 16-day suspension. Even the directors who accompanied him differed on the duration of the possible suspension. However, in the end, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, accompanied the rapporteur, broke the tie, and ended the discussion on the conversion of the sentence.

PAD 100997/2020-21