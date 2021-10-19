CoD: Warzone and Cold War: Ghostface and Frank Skins Announced | sports

As leaks indicated, Activision on Monday revealed more details of Ghostface and Frank skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. “Scream” movie (known as “Scream” in Brazil) hits the games store this Tuesday, while the look of the character from the movie “Donnie Darko” will be available on the 24th. Both skins are part of The event Haunting, themed Halloween and will be available until November 2nd.
Skin Ghostface will arrive at CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War this Tuesday — Photo: Disclosure/Call of Duty
In order to promote the arrival of the movie “Scream 5”, scheduled to be released in 2022, the Scream package will consist of: Ghostface as operator; “Violent end” running animation, which can be played by all operators; “Cordless Phone” weapon spell; “Scary Hours” clock; animated emblem; phone card; and three legendary weapon designs.
The Donnie Darko item set will feature the “Frank the Rabbit” costume, the “Sky is Falling” runtime animation (also available to all operators) and four epic rarity items. They are: weapon amulet, calling card, badge and watch, plus three legendary weapon designs for sniper rifle, assault rifle and submachine gun.
Check out Ghostface and Frank skins in CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War:
Ghostface, from “Scream” (“Panic”)
Ghostface skin present in CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War — Photo: Disclosure/Call of Duty
Skin by Frank, from “Donnie Darko”, in CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War — Photo: Disclosure/Call of Duty
The Haunting event usually happens every year in the Call of Duty franchise and promotes activations in celebration of Halloween, such as new game modes, map changes, zombie arrivals, themed skins and more.