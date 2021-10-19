CODIGUIN INFINITO FREE FIRE: LIST OF UNIVERSAL ACTIVE CODES

New Free Fire Code Mode

Save save your myths!!! Welcome to the most up-to-date News portal on everything that happens in Free Fire.

Here you stay on top of all the news, leaks, tips, codes, free diamonds and everything about the Free Fire universe.

If you’re a Free Fire maniac, you’ve come to the right place!!! Also follow the news, Free Fire memes, codiguin and Free Diamonds on our Instagram: Click here

Infinite Code

My troop, in recent days Garena has released some codes that can be redeemed by several players at the same time.

The so-called infinite or universal code has been the main quest for many players who have never redeemed a code in Free Fire.

And while the rewards of the infinite code are simple, anyone who has never redeemed a code has the opportunity to redeem it.

Active Infinite Codiguin List

Guys, several infinite codes have already been released by Garena and whenever a new one appears, we will put the code here on the site, updating this list, okay?

Depending on when you’re reading this post, the code may have expired and it may no longer work.

So, don’t waste your time and try to redeem your rewards right away:

F29X030YXQ2U

FF10GCGXRNHY

FREEFIREBR21

THEGAMEVIROUF

As soon as new infinite codes are released we will update you here on the website and on our instagram.

Where to redeem Free Fire Infinite Codes in 2021?

On the official Garena Free Fire rewards redemption website (rewards redemption site) you can enter your code and receive your reward directly from the in-game message center.

Login with your Free Fire account and add your code.

**Comments:

1 – The redemption code is 12 characters long, consisting of capital letters and numbers.

2 – Item rewards are displayed in the message center in the game lobby.

3 – You must observe the expiration date of the redemption. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

4 – Contact customer service if you encounter any problems.

5 – Reminder: you will not be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You can link your account to Facebook, Google, VK or Huawei to receive rewards.

Link to the official Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Credits to Garena Free Fire and Mania Free Fire

Free Fire Mania

We are a fan site made up of Free Fire players to bring you information about the game. Garena is not responsible for, sponsors or specifically endorses this content.

And if you liked our site and want to receive Free Fire codes, tips and news, just follow us on Instagram and stay tuned for notifications (Instagram Mania Free Fire).

Whenever something new comes up in Free Fire, you’ll be one of the first to find out about it through our website.

Also don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel. We are always bringing news about Free Diamond sweepstakes through our Social Networks.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is an action-adventure mobile game of the battle royale genre. The game was released on September 30, 2017.

There are several modes in the game, the main one being the “Battle Royale”. In this mode, each game lasts about 10 minutes and puts you on a remote island where you face 50 other players, all seeking survival.

Players freely choose their starting point with the parachute, trying to stay in the safety zone for as long as possible.

You can drive multiple vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the trenches or go invisible when lying under the grass. Ambush, shoot, gather equipment, as there is only one objective: survive.

In 2019, Free Fire was elected the best game of the year at the E-Sports Brazil Awards. In 2020, it was elected the best mobile game by the Esports Awards 2020.