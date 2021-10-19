Colin Powell Dies: Who Was the Powerful General, First Black US Secretary of State

October 18, 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The United States’ first African-American secretary of state, Colin Powell, has rallied allies on both sides of the political spectrum, but his career has not been immune to controversy.

From humble beginnings to the post of first African-American secretary of state in the United States.

A highly decorated army officer, he served in Vietnam, an experience that later helped shape his own military and political strategies.

Powell became a trusted military advisor to several US political leaders. And despite its own misgivings, it helped shape international opinion behind the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Colin Luther Powell was born in Harlem, New York City, on April 5, 1937, to Jamaican immigrants.

His parents originally pronounced his name with a short “o” in traditional English style, but he changed the pronunciation in honor of a US Army Air Corps pilot, Colin Kelly, who was killed shortly after the Japanese attack on the base. Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Powell was, by his own admission, an average student who had no career path when he dropped out of high school.

While studying geology at the City College of New York, he joined the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), a program designed to identify future military leaders.

Credit, powell family Photo caption, Colin Powell was injured while serving in Vietnam

Powell later described this as one of the happiest experiences of his life. “I not only didn’t like it,” he said later, “I was also very good at it.”

After graduation in 1958, he was named second lieutenant in the United States Army. He then went through basic training in Georgia, where, because of his color, he was banned from bars and restaurants.

In 1962, he was one of thousands of advisers sent to South Vietnam by then US President John Kennedy to bolster the local army against the Communist threat from the North.

During his stint in the country, Powell was injured when he stepped on a punji stick, a sharp wooden stake hidden in the ground and used as a trap.

Prestigious

In 1968, he returned to Vietnam, receiving an award for bravery after surviving a helicopter crash in which he rescued three other soldiers from the burning wreckage.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Powell was active for 35 years and rose to the rank of four-star general

He was assigned to investigate a letter from an active duty soldier that reinforced allegations of a massacre at My Lai in March 1968 in which the US military killed hundreds of civilians, including children.

Powell’s conclusion that “in direct refutation of this report, relations between American soldiers and the Vietnamese people are excellent” came up against growing evidence of brutal treatment of civilians by US forces.

He was later accused of “covering up” the massacre, the details of which did not become public until 1970.

After returning from Vietnam, Powell studied for an MBA at Georgetown University in Washington before earning a prestigious White House scholarship under President Richard Nixon.

Powell came to be seen as a rising star. He was a lieutenant colonel in South Korea before working at the Pentagon as a staff officer.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Powell was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Bush administration; here he is sworn in alongside his wife, Alma, and then secretary of defense Dick Cheney

After a stint at an army college, he was promoted to brigadier general and commanded the 101st Airborne Division before assuming an advisory role in the government.

He was also part of Jimmy Carter’s government for a time and later became senior military adviser to Caspar Weinberger, the secretary of state for defense appointed by the newly elected president, Ronald Reagan.

determined

In 1987, Powell became a national security adviser. It was the time of US involvement in the so-called “dirty wars” in South America, including support for the contras, the right-wing paramilitaries in Nicaragua.

When George HW Bush took office in 1989, Powell was named chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the US Department of Defense.

At 52, he became the youngest officer to hold the position and the first of African-American origin.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Colin Powell conducts a briefing for the Pentagon in preparation for the first Gulf War in 1991

In his first few months in office, he faced a crisis when the United States invaded Panama in December 1989, overthrowing the dictator, General Noriega, a move strongly condemned by the United Nations.

The 1990 Gulf War saw the implementation of a strategy that was dubbed The Powell Doctrine. Essentially, Powell believed that the US should not resort to military force until all diplomatic, political, or economic means were exhausted.

However, should there be a decision for military action, the maximum force necessary should be employed to quickly subdue the enemy, minimizing US casualties. Considerable public support would also be needed.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Colin Powell speaks on a field phone during a visit to US forces in Saudi Arabia

Much of this thinking was rooted in the determination that the US would no longer find itself mired in a long and fruitless conflict like the one in Vietnam.

Powell initially opposed the use of force in the Gulf, against the wishes of then Defense Secretary Dick Cheney. However, the Desert Storm and Desert Shield operations were successful, and Powell’s name became known around the world.

Powell remained chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the first few months of Clinton’s new presidency, but he found it difficult to work alongside a more liberal administration.

political career

He clashed with the new president over the issue of allowing gays into the army and had a public disagreement with Madeleine Albright, then US ambassador to the UN, over military intervention in Bosnia.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, General Colin Powell and Vice President Dick Cheney with President George W Bush in November 2000

Powell firmly believed that only a threat to US interests justified a military response.

“American soldiers are not toy soldiers who need to be moved on some global game board,” he said.

Powell left the Army in 1993 and devoted himself to writing his autobiography — which topped the New York Times bestseller list — and engaged in charitable work.

Freed from his duties as an active duty officer, he began to become involved in politics. With admirers in both major parties, he was nominated as a vice presidential candidate for both Democrats and Republicans before declaring himself in favor of the latter in 1995.

Rumors circulated that he would face Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election, but Powell decided he lacked passion for a political career.

In 2000, George W. Bush appointed Powell as Secretary of State (equivalent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Brazil).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Commanders of Operation Desert Storm, including General Colin Powell, hail the remains of President George HW Bush in 2018

After the September 11 attacks, Powell was confronted by personalities such as Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who advocated US intervention, even without the support of other nations, in what became known as the “war on terror” .

Powell, upholding his own doctrine, opposed US involvement in Iraq but, in a twist, agreed to support the invasion of the country.

His reputation as a man of integrity certainly helped to persuade the United Nations of the war’s cause when he appeared before the UN Security Council in 2003.

Just 18 months later, with the fall of Saddam Hussein, Powell admitted that intelligence reports suggesting the Iraqi dictator possessed “weapons of mass destruction” were almost certainly wrong.

Shortly thereafter, he announced his resignation as secretary of state.

Powell remained outspoken on political issues, criticizing the Bush administration on many fronts, including its treatment of detainees at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay. In 2008, Powell supported Barack Obama for the Presidency of the United States.

The fact that he had garnered allies on both sides of the political spectrum said a lot about his diplomatic skills.

A cordial man, he was revered in the State Department, where he was known to be courteous and easygoing despite his high office.

His greatest strength was his belief that coalition was preferable to confrontation. His rejection of Rumsfeld’s unilateral intervention strategy allowed the US to build a worldwide alliance in the war on terrorism.

“War should be the policy of last resort,” he once said. “And when we go to war, we must have a purpose that our people understand and support.”