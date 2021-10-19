Commodities This Week: Oil and Gold Going Diverging Paths

The divergence between the paths taken by the commodities Energy and precious metals is expected to increase this week, with the bid to seek higher prices due to the global energy crisis, and under the scrutiny of stimulus reduction plans by the (Fed, US central bank).

The White House announced on Friday that it would lift travel restrictions imposed by Covid on fully vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8, which could trigger a spike in demand for jet fuel. Even before that, the International Energy Agency estimated that there would be at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the world to meet consumption at the end of the year.

Oil prices have moved in virtually only one direction after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its OPEC+ allies decided two weeks ago not to add another 400,000 bpd to supply despite strong demand worldwide, which quickly opens up after the pandemic locks.

While the White House’s planned end of travel restrictions to the US and the IEA’s updated global demand estimates have their merits in pushing up oil prices, the commodity it also soared this month due to other news involving OPEC+ and the stocks situation, which are at multi-year lows.

Whether because of rumors of a “scarcity premium” in the future barrel structure of , or because of the forecast by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) that the world reference for oil will reach US$90, the market has not stopped searching higher levels, under the promise of explosive demand generated by greater mobility and the arrival of winter months in the Northern Hemisphere in the coming months, increasing the need for heating.

No negative news has been able to dampen the movement of oil in recent weeks, including the buildup recorded in the US for the past three consecutive weeks, when there was an addition of 13 million barrels in total.

Nor is the fact that the EIA, the US energy information agency, has raised estimates of production in the country by 800,000 barrels a day in the past three weeks, even though total production is expected to be 11.4 million per day, or 1.7 million below the pre-pandemic record of 13.1 million.

What occupied the spotlight of investors was the energy crisis in Asia due to the lack of coal, causing the futures contract of the traded in Hong Kong to soar 9% on Monday, further boosting oil prices, while China , the rest of North Asia and Europe vied for the scarce energy supply.

Brent’s barrel peaked at $86.03 at the opening of the week, marking a three-year high, which did not surprise some analysts already accustomed to the one-way trend in the energy sector.

The West Texas Intermediate American barrel reached a new seven-year high, priced at US$83.11.

Jeffrey Halley, director of Asia research at OANDA, said the following:

“Brent oil may now seek an October 2019 high at $86.80 and move toward $90.00, with support at the $84.25 and 82.00 levels.” “WTI encounters a lot of resistance up to the $89 region, although my expectation is of selling pressure above $86 initially. Only a drop below $82 could challenge a bullish outlook.”

Strategic stock releases in the US and China are likely to provide only “temporary relief” for prices in an overbought market on all technical indicators, Halley said.

With gold, the exact opposite is likely.

Yellow metal prices are likely to register further weakness after last week’s brief spike that saw it topped $1,800 and collapse 24 hours later.

The , scheduled for Wednesday, may cement the expectations of tapering, or dismantling the US central bank’s monthly bond purchase program worth $120 billion. The one from the September Fed meeting, released last week, showed that an announcement is being considered in November, starting the tapering at the end of the same month.

On Monday, data on the US will be released, followed by the report on and on Tuesday.

The expectation is that industrial production will be restricted due to problems in the supply chain, but data from the real estate sector should remain solid, with the recent spike in mortgage applications, pointing to an increase in activity, after a slight slowdown between spring and the summer.

“The rise of US bonds should be an impediment to the rally in gold, especially if it leads to an appreciation of the value,” said Halley.

“On the broader picture, just a high to $1,835 an ounce could trigger a reversed head-to-shoulder technical pattern on the monthly chart and shift the outlook for gold back to positive.” The risks continue to be down.”

Disclaimer: Barani Krishnan uses several views beyond his own to offer readers a variety of market analysis. In the interests of neutrality, he presents contrary views and market variables. The analyst has no positions in the assets and commodities he writes about.