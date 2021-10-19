Company shed catches fire in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Firefighters fight fire at the factory (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

A fire of great proportions hit the shed of a company in the Oeste Region of Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday morning (10/19). The company manufactures supplies for emergency, rescue and medical assistance agencies such as blankets, immobilization boards, vehicle rescue materials, among others. There are flammable products, according to firefighters.

According to the Fire Department, the company is located on Rua Abraho Joo, in Bairro Parque So Jos, on the border with Bairro Palmeiras, and the fire started around 6:00 am. Pedestrian amidst smoke at the fire site (photo: Internet reproduction/WhatsApp) Neighbors saw a lot of smoke coming out of the property, which is next to a school and residence. The fire was concentrating underground. The street was sealed off for firefighters’ work.