Company shed catches fire in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

A fire of great proportions hit the shed of a company in the Oeste Region of Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday morning (10/19).
The company manufactures supplies for emergency, rescue and medical assistance agencies such as blankets, immobilization boards, vehicle rescue materials, among others. There are flammable products, according to firefighters.
According to the Fire Department, the company is located on Rua Abraho Joo, in Bairro Parque So Jos, on the border with Bairro Palmeiras, and the fire started around 6:00 am.
Neighbors saw a lot of smoke coming out of the property, which is next to a school and residence. The fire was concentrating underground. The street was sealed off for firefighters’ work.
Also according to the firefighters, for safety, the neighboring buildings had to be evacuated because there was still a risk of the flames spreading. The street was sealed off.
Lieutenant Henrique Barcelos, from the 1st Battalion of the Fire Department, informed that residents of nine residences had to leave their homes and are safe. There are no injuries. “We are still in effective combat because the flames are high. There has already been a collapse of the side and back walls. We have combat fronts with direct access to this fire spot”, he explained. “We have the owner here and he suspects a job carried out the day before, a weld,” explained the military man about the possible causes of the fire.