Concern about off-limit aid drops Ibovespa to 111,000 points; dollar is above R$ 5.50 – Savings

The investor returned to “sell Brazil” in response to information that the government is moving towards announcing the payment of R$ 400 in social benefits, of which R$ 100 is outside the spending ceiling, in 2022. And the pace of sale intensifies with the indication, determined by the Estadão/Broadcast, that it can cause new casualties in the Ministry of Economy, since, although the expense is temporary, it goes against what had been defended by the folder. Analysts warn of disrespect for ceiling rule, the country’s fiscal anchor, in the face of electoral interests amid political and social pressures, and consider that it may even cost the position of Paulo Guedes.

O Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock market index in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, a B3, has a drop of around 2.50%, dropping to 111 thousand points. O dollar has a steady rise, returning to approaching the maximum day rate, at R$ 5.57, after a one-off relief with the sale of US$ 500 million in cash by the central bank.

Brazil’s 5-year Credit Default Swap (CDS), a thermometer for country risk, rose to 207.65 points. In view of the internal turmoil, the market goes against the outside, where the stock exchanges have a moderate rise with an eye on balance sheets.

At 2:11 pm, the dollar was quoted at R$ 5.5636, an increase of 0.81% compared to the previous day’s closing. At the same time, the Ibovespa fell 2.37% to 111,717.50 points. At exchange offices, according to a survey carried out by the Estadão/Broadcast, the tourism dollar is traded above R$ 5.80.

Ibovespa

Perception of deterioration in the country’s public accounts makes Ibovespa totally on the defensive, ignoring the rise of the American stock exchanges. However, abroad, the valuation is moderate, despite some new strong corporate results. Caution prevails in relation to global inflationary advances, increasing the possibility of withdrawing monetary stimuli by large central banks before the end of the year.

The benefit to be paid monthly until December 2022 – the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro intends to run for reelection – should be R$ 400 monthly, R$ 100 of which would be outside the spending ceiling, which raises the market’s concern with the fiscal health of Brazil. The extra-ceiling portion would have a total expense of R$30 billion in 2022, according to calculations by the economic team revealed by the Estadão/Broadcast. The announcement will take place at a ceremony at the Planalto Palace this afternoon.