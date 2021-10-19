Conmebol opens this fourth process for the sale of tickets for the finals of Libertadores and Sudamericana | liberators

On Tuesday, Conmebol released details about the opening of the ticket sales process for the finals of the Libertadores and Sul-Americana 2021. registration from Wednesday.

The so-called “registration phase” will start on this Wednesday and will last until Sunday, the 24th. On Monday (25th), the sale of tickets for the decision of the Sul-Americana begins. And on Tuesday (26), the Libertadores. The two games will be played at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Registration Phase: from the 20th to the 24th of October.

from the 20th to the 24th of October. Start of the sale of the Sudamericana final: October 25.

October 25. Start of the sale of the Libertadores final: October 26th.

1 of 1 Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay, will stage Flamengo x Palmeiras and Athletico x Bragantino — Photo: Publicity Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay, will stage Flamengo x Palmeiras and Athletico x Bragantino — Photo: Publicity

At first, only 20,000 tickets will be made available for each match, the maximum amount allowed by the Uruguayan authorities so far. Tickets will cost from U$100, the equivalent of R$555 at the current price. Other information can be found on Conmebol’s official website by clicking ON HERE.

The location of the stands where the fans will be located is also defined. The fans of Flamengo and Bragantino will watch the final in the sector known as “Columbes”, which historically hosts the National fans. Palmeiras and Athletico will be at the “Amsterdam”, which is Peñarol’s fans’ tribune.