Corinthians coach doesn’t see base pressured by opposing fans and scolding Joo Victor

Last Monday, Corinthians visited São Paulo with the Brasileirão and ended up defeated by a score of 1-0. To start the duel, coach Sylvinho had two new additions to the squad.

Unable to count on Fagner, suspended, and Willian, injured, Sylvinho opted to field the boys Du Queiroz and Adson. Asked about possible pressure from the opposing fans on these players, the Corinthians coach highlighted the athletes’ preparation for important games.

“No, I don’t believe in this relationship of public influence (in players’ performance). I want to understand and believe that many times when you feel a game at home, the athlete can feel it normally. What’s in the youth at the base, they’re so used to pressure, fans, shirt… Roni, Adson, Du, João Victor, wear the shirt and go play in the Arena“, said Sylvinho at a press conference after the match.

Also in the first half, Du Queiroz and João Victor were the protagonists, which started a big mess on the pitch. In the 40th minute, the young midfielder suffered a foul by Liziero, and the two were at odds. Soon after, the defender gave a stronger push to the opponent and ended up being yellowed.

“Another thing is the moment of the game, like the beginning of confusion there at the end of the first half, this is a matter of experience, minutes, the baggage of each athlete. João there doesn’t have to get into trouble, we wanted to play, not provocation. The game was chopped up, we had eight fouls, our opponent 21 fouls. The additions in the first half, the game was stopped, made our construction difficult. But coming back, João and Du are used to wearing the club’s shirt, they’re prepared, it’s just a matter of minutes.“, said Sylvinho.

Still in sixth place, Corinthians’ next commitment is a direct confrontation in the fight for the G6. Timão visits Internacional on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has a point less than Corinthians and occupies the seventh place.

