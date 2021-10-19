Corinthians defeats the fans’ patience with Sylvinho to come to an end; see tweets

Corinthians was defeated by São Paulo on Monday night, at Morumbi. On a night of bad performance by the team alvinegra, what most bothered the crowd on social networks were the attitudes of Sylvinho.

The Corinthians were dissatisfied with the coach’s work. From the first half, with the bad game presented by the athletes on the field, the coach alvinegro was contested – see some tweets below.

Afterwards, as the game progressed, the coach was put in check by the fans for the substitutions he made and those he did not make. The way the coach moved the team, making one change at a time, and the non-use of all possible substitutions were contested.

Now, Corinthians has the entire week of training and returns to the field on Sunday. At 4 pm, the team from Alvinegra will face Internacional, in Beira Rio, for Brasileirão.

Check out the repercussions of the Corinthians defeat

I swear to you that I will be optimistic again the day Corinthians hires a coach. I don’t know what it’s like to be one a year old. You can have any reinforcement, with this tactical (DES)organization the intern will not beat anyone. — mateus (@mateusgsx1) October 18, 2021

One loses and wins damned. Poor Gil and JV, because the team doesn’t support the marking, there’s more for them to take out back there. — Bruh Porto (@bruhporto_) October 19, 2021

Sylvinho can’t even hold a press conference today, it’s from there to the street. Go home from Uber. — Lucas Matheus (@SCCPComuna) October 19, 2021

The boys are gone with the balls bro kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk this game is a wreck — Thata (@Thatalalmeidaa) October 19, 2021

Sylvinho has a midfield with Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Roger Guedes, Adson and Renato Augusto and the biggest problem is the exchange of passes and approach If that’s not the coach’s incompetence, I’m a Gugu upa upa horse — Corinthians on the contrary (@Snaihtnirocccc) October 18, 2021

Imagine creating expectations for Corinthians do Sylvinho — William (@Guilherme_Rick) October 18, 2021

Corinthians loses 3 important points for the Libertadores dispute. The football presented was weak, without tactical variation, without creativity and MAINLY without will. Sylvinho is stamping the stamp of stupidity and the patience of those who still have it is running out. — Loucos do Bando (@loucosdobandoo) October 19, 2021

And on the moral… If this team with the signings that came is not among the 4, they have to send Sylvinho and his Pullover swimming back to Europe. — Corinthians Base (@Corinthian Base) October 19, 2021

Sylvinho died with two replacements. Again. — Bruno Cassiano (@oBrunoCassiano) October 19, 2021

Renato Augusto is way above his teammates and I feel sorry for him for that. Nobody except Giuliano and Guedes on inspired days has the intelligence to keep up. He tries, tries, tries, does, does and does, but no one responds. — Vic Monteiro (@avicmonteiro) October 19, 2021

Team has no play. It is GP isolated on one end and Adson isolated on the other. Plastered. In the middle is a ball at Renato Augusto and be what God wants. The guys play the game of life, we play as if it were a state game first stage. — Ricardo (@rts1983) October 18, 2021

