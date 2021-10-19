Corinthians defeats the fans’ patience with Sylvinho to come to an end; see tweets

by

Corinthians was defeated by São Paulo on Monday night, at Morumbi. On a night of bad performance by the team alvinegra, what most bothered the crowd on social networks were the attitudes of Sylvinho.

The Corinthians were dissatisfied with the coach’s work. From the first half, with the bad game presented by the athletes on the field, the coach alvinegro was contested – see some tweets below.

Afterwards, as the game progressed, the coach was put in check by the fans for the substitutions he made and those he did not make. The way the coach moved the team, making one change at a time, and the non-use of all possible substitutions were contested.

Now, Corinthians has the entire week of training and returns to the field on Sunday. At 4 pm, the team from Alvinegra will face Internacional, in Beira Rio, for Brasileirão.

Check out the repercussions of the Corinthians defeat

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians fans, Corinthians x So Paulo and Majestoso.