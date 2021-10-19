Corinthians director highlights fan token in signings and says when to talk to Paulinho

Launched in September 2021, the $SCCP fan token helped Corinthians with one of the club’s top four signings of the season. Virtual currency was responsible for raising US$1.7 million (approximately R$8.7 million) in its first offer alone.

In an interview with Round table, gives Gazette TV, the football director Roberto de Andrade said that the platform Partners.com, responsible for managing the fan token, helped in hiring midfielder Willian. Created from the base of Timão, the player returned to Parque São Jorge after 14 years in international football.

“It has (helped) a lot (in hiring). Sócios.com helped us a lot in hiring Willian. The thing (fan token), in itself, I’m not so good at explaining the details. It’s a financial market, a new business, it already exists in almost every club in Europe. Messi’s arrival at PSG, a large part of that money, was collected from the sale of the currency“, exemplified Roberto de Andrade.

In addition to Willian, Corinthians worked on the signings of three other important names to improve the club’s scenario in the Brasileirão. Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes have also been important players in Sylvinho’s team in trying to close the 2021 season with at least one direct spot for Libertadores.

“We, as I say, the 2022 plan is more or less scribbled. There isn’t much because our 2021 goal hasn’t been reached yet. All our energy is still for the 2021 championship until we reach our goals, which is, at least, the direct vacancy for Libertadores“, said the Corinthians director, who also highlighted that the club will work for another important arrival at CT Joaquim Grava.

“You mentioned Paulinho, and it’s no secret that we want to bring him to work with us. Since the window is closed, we still have time to talk. This should happen in November, December, and God willing it to work. It’s my will too. I really like the athlete, I think he would add a lot to our squad”, explained Roberto.

It is worth noting that Corinthians had already tried to hire Paulinho in July this year. The steering wheel ended up choosing to reinforce Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. The stay was short-lived. In September, Paulinho terminated his contract with the Saudi team and, thus, returned to Timão’s interest.

The hiring of the player becomes a possibility only for 2022 since the transfer window is closed. Like Roberto de Andrade, president Duilio Monteiro Alves also stated that it is a personal dream to repatriate the defensive midfielder.

