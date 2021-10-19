Corinthians fails to score and Sylvinho ‘dies’ again with substitutions in hand

Corinthians failed to impose itself with or without the ball on Monday night, at the Morumbi stadium. Faced with a São Paulo that did not negotiate delivery and dedication, it was even ugly for Timão the inability to steal the opponent’s possession on its own merits, even in the final minutes of the match.

Sylvinho’s bet on the tactic was to count on Adson at the time of shuffling São Paulo’s marking, primarily individual, as the southpaw likes to leave the left wing and go down the middle of the field. With the ball, it was possible to see this on two occasions, but without great Corinthians precision in the passes to assert this superiority.

In addition, Corinthians was not able to impose its marking on the opponent at any time, whether high, medium or low, being at the mercy of an opponent’s error to regain possession – whether it was a pass or a throw, as São Paulo also kicked a little on goal.

The goal came in a move that was difficult to pinpoint a culprit, but easy to pinpoint small mistakes. Lots of freedom in the ball carrier from midfield, with Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato unable to find Gabriel Sara, plenty of room for Reinaldo, with Gabriel Pereira late, and Unacceptable freedom for Calleri to submit, behind Gil and João’s back.

Corinthians lived basically on the genius of Renato Augusto, always looking for a free space to get out and find their teammates. The dangerous moves came from him, especially the ball that went to Giuliano, who couldn’t dominate and lost a huge opportunity. Cantillo, individually marked, is gone.

Even without being able to put his idea into effect, Sylvinho went back to betting on the 11 chosen, without much justification. The error was so clear that, with eight minutes of the ball rolling, Gustavo Mosquito was called to take the field in Adson’s vacancy. Change that, by the way, did not change the team’s style of play.

The only big moment came when the coach dared, in the 30th minute and with just three shots on goal, putting Jô in Cantillo’s spot. The filled area messed up the São Paulo marking and Corinthians had three great chances to tie, but Jô, Renato and Róger Guedes were unable to combine strength with precision – they had one or the other.

Rogério Ceni hit the mark minutes later and, moreover, took advantage of an opponent’s midfield that didn’t steal balls to gain three minutes with possession in attack in stoppage time, something embarrassing in a derby. Sylvinho, meanwhile, kept the team tired on the field and “died” with two substitutions.

The coach is left with a warning, as he is well aware of the importance, that intensity is the minimum for Corinthians. You can’t choose to be technique or intensity or for players to have a captive spot.

See more at: Sylvinho, Campeonato Brasileiro, Majestoso and Corinthians x So Paulo.