Corinthians has the same number of hanging and embezzlement for the game against São Paulo

Monday is a derby for Corinthians. From 20h onwards, the ball rolls at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. With chances of reaching fifth place, Timon goes to the duel with four hanging and four embezzlement.

Cantillo, Cássio, Fábio Santos and João Victor have two yellow cards each. In case of a new warning, athletes will not be able to take the field against Internacional next Sunday, in Beira-Rio. In addition to the four, Roni and Marquinhos are also hanging, but they are not on the Majestic’s related list.

In the medical department, three players are still treating injuries and parts are not available for coach Sylvinho. Ruan Oliveira, who underwent a surgical revision of his left knee, roni, with ligament sprain of the right knee, and Willian, which injured the posterior muscle of the left thigh. The fourth embezzlement is Fagner, dropdown – see the full related list here.

Thus, a probable line-up by Corinthians to visit São Paulo this Monday night includes: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Silva; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

