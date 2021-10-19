Corinthians is condemned by FIFA to pay a million dollar debt to Boselli; see values ​​and deadline

Clube São Paulo has 45 days to pay off its debt with the striker, who left the club at the end of 2020

This Monday (18th) the Corinthians received a notification from FIFA in which he was ordered to pay a million dollar debt to striker Mauro Boselli, who left the club in December 2020. helm have deadline to pay the amounts, under the risk of being prevented from registering new athletes.

The governing body of world football accepted the Argentine striker’s request and ordered Corinthians to pay the following amounts: 372,551.44 thousand dollars (a little more than R$ 2 million in current figures), plus 803,665,78 thousand dollars (R$ 4.38 million).

There is also another 5% annual interest accrued on the amounts. The first, starting from January 1, 2020. The second, from January 1, 2021.

Now, the São Paulo club has a period of 45 days to pay off the debt with Boselli. Otherwise, will be prohibited by FIFA from registering new players until you pay what you owe, that is, you will receive a “transfer ban”. The punishment can last up to three transfer windows.

Boselli training with ball at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

If you do not pay by the end of the period described – including the possible transfer ban -, the case will be forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Since leaving Parque São Jorge, the 36-year-old forward has moved to the Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, where he played 33 games and scored nine goals so far this season.

Boselli joined Corinthians in 2019 and left the club at the end of 2020. In Brazilian football, he played 67 games, scored 16 goals and provided five assists. During the period, he did not win any title by helm.