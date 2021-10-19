Corinthians loses João Victor to face Inter in Beira-Rio

Corinthians will not be able to count on defender João Victor in next Sunday’s game (24), against Internacional, in Beira-Rio. The player received the third yellow card and will have to serve suspension in the next round. The defender’s natural replacement in the squad is the young 22-year-old Raul Gustavo.

João Victor had received cards in the games against Internacional and Grêmio, respectively for the 9th and 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Today (18), against São Paulo, the player was warned by referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden for pushing Liziero after the São Paulo teammate slapped Du Queiroz and slapped his opponent.

Coach Sylvinho will have the entire week to define his replacement in Rio Grande do Sul, but defender Raul Gustavo is the wide favorite. The squad also has Léo Santos, who can do the job, but the coaching staff didn’t even use him in any match of the Brazilian Championship.

This will be only the second time that João Victor will not play for Corinthians in the Serie A of the Brasileirão, which has not happened since the opening round of the national competition, in the game that marked Sylvinho’s debut at the Parque São Jorge club.

Besides João, Corinthians will also be without the injured Willian, Roni and Ruan Oliveira. On the other hand, full-back Fagner returns from suspension and plays against Internacional in Beira-Rio. The duel with the Gauchos can take the team out of the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores in case of defeat.