Corinthians meets referee who whistled Majestic in the first round of the Brazilian Nationals

This Monday, Corinthians will face São Paulo, from 8 pm, at the Morumbi stadium, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. To carry out the derby, the teams already know the refereeing.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has climbed Leandro Pedro Vuaden to whistle the Majestic. This will be Timon’s 49th game under the referee’s command. In retrospect, there were 22 wins for the team alvinegro, 15 draws and 11 defeats – see the scout on here.

The last duel of Sylvinho’s team whistled by the professional was the defeat against Flamengo, by 3-1, in August. On the occasion, Roni and Arrascaeta were warned with yellow cards. Before that, Vuaden whistled precisely a game between Corinthians and São Paulo, valid for the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. The clash ended 0-0, with a yellow card for each side.

Completing the refereeing team for tonight’s derby, Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza appear as assistants. Finally, the fourth referee is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos and the responsible for the VAR is Daniel Nobre Bins.

The team led by Sylvinho, so far, is sixth in the Brasileirão table, with 40 points won. São Paulo, in turn, appears in 14th position, with a sum of 31 points. The home team comes from six consecutive draws, while Timão comes for the game with a recent victory over Fluminense.

See more in: Arbitration, Brazilian Championship, Majestic and Corinthians x So Paulo.