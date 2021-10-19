Corinthians play in the semifinals of the Female Paulisto at Neo Qumica Arena; see details

Last Monday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) set the venue for the return match for the semifinals of Paulistão Mulher. Corinthians disputes a place in the decision with Ferroviária.

The duel will take place at Neo Química Arena and will mark the return of the fans in the women’s games – the club will give further details about the tickets. The match is scheduled to take place on October 31, at 11am. Timão decides the classification at home after winning the first leg by 1-0. In the current season, Corinthians won the Brasileirão, in Itaquera, against Palmeiras.

The other semifinal will be defined between São Paulo and Santos. The teams face off on November 1st, at 5 pm, at Arena Barueri. São Paulo started ahead by winning the first leg by the minimum score.

Corinthians reached the semifinals of Paulistão with the best campaign of the first phase. The Parque São Jorge team won ten and drew one game in the qualifying round. It is worth noting that Arthur Elias’ team is the current state champion and is seeking the third championship this season.

If they confirm their place in the Paulistão Feminine final, Corinthians will have another important competition before the state decision. As soon as the semifinal ends on the 31st, Timão starts the fight for the three-time Libertadores championship. The continental competition takes place between the 3rd and the 18th of November, with the final scheduled for the 21st.

