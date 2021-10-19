Corinthians sentenced by FIFA to pay debt to striker Boselli

Corinthians was notified by FIFA this Monday about a debt with striker Mauro Boselli. The club was ordered to pay an amount of approximately R$ 6.4 million to the Argentine and has 45 days to settle the dispute. If payment does not take place during this period, Timão will receive a punishment from the highest football entity

According to information from the portal ESPN.com, the penalty would prevent the team from registering new players in the competitions they play. A possible sanction would only affect the club from January 2022, since registration for the current Brazilian Championship has already ended. The measurement can take up to three transfer windows.

Fifa accepted the request of Boselli, who left Corinthians in December 2020 and charged back wages. The decision condemns the team alvinegra to pay the amounts of 372,551.44 thousand dollars (just over R$ 2 million in the current quotation), and another 803,665.78 thousand dollars (about R$ 4.43 million). There is still another 5% annual interest calculated on the two values.

Boselli, currently 36 years old, did not repeat the same success he had in other moments of his career during his time at Timão. In all, there were 72 games and 17 goals scored, without winning titles.

