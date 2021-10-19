Coach treats the duel against Sampaio as decisive in the fight for access. Photo: Robson Mafra/AGB,

No time to grieve, the Coritiba seeks to win again in Serie B after four games. The stumble before Vasco, on Saturday, called the alert for the leader of the Championship, who saw the difference for the fifth place diminish to five points.

To keep your situation comfortable, the Thigh treats the duel against Sampaio Corrêa, on Tuesday (19), at 9:30 pm at Couto Pereira, as a “final”. Also, the technician Gustavo Morínigo counts on the support of the fans to break the series of two games without winning in Alto da Glória.

“Every game will be like this, thank you. Everyone is fighting over something. And (against) Sampaio will be like that too. For us, it is no longer a simple match, but a final, where we really need to feel the support and that the fans believe in us, let them go to the stadium and help us on this path to reach access,” he said. the coach at a press conference.

team changes

Coritiba will have changes compared to the last game. New in the lineup, the side Matheus Alexandre did not perform well and should return to the reserve bank. Thereby, Waguininho and Rafinha fight for position in the offensive sector.

The expectation is for the return of the Willian Farias steering wheel. In front of Vasco, he was vetoed for presenting a case of virus. However, he returned to work on Sunday and is available to the technical committee. jhony becomes an option in the reserve bank.