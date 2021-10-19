Covid-19 pandemic boosts home insurance market, magazine says

posted on 10/18/2021 5:59 AM / updated 10/18/2021 06:00



From the social isolation, some activities such as working and studying could be done from home, thus, the safety of these places became a major concern. With the change in the relationship that individuals have with their home, the home insurance market began to grow.

According to the study carried out by the Offerwise research institute, at the request of the Quinto Andar real estate platform, 73% of Brazilians began to see their homes in a different way during the pandemic. As reality changed and the workspace ended up being integrated into personal life, the importance of protecting the property and its functionalities gained prominence. Data released by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) informs that home insurance grew almost 4% last year compared to the previous year, and experts believe that this is a trend that is here to stay.

Retired José Bonifácio, 72, was one of the people who hired the service. However, the retiree did not obtain 100% of the benefit and was harmed. “In 2021, I took out residential insurance for a house located in the city of São João dos Patos, Maranhão. I needed to exchange and replace outlets, receivers and light bulbs, the value of which was R$270,” he said. “I even went to the Caixa branch, in the city itself, but, for an unknown reason, the manager did not receive me. Even so, I sent an e-mail to the manager who so far has not responded. Arriving in Brasília, I contacted the Caixa Econômica insurance company and I told the whole story. The servers asked for a narrative of the facts, as well as a receipt signed by the person performing the services and my bank details for analysis by the competent sector for compensation purposes. All this was done.” . José says that, despite all the developments, they warned that he would not be entitled to compensation for not having requested the services before the execution. Soon after that, he reported that he resorted to the Customer Service (SAC) and the company’s Ombudsman, but he never got the answer or compensation.

Insurance is a contract by which the insurer guarantees the insured protection against possible losses arising from a certain event or risk. The residential is optional and intended for housing properties (houses and apartments). It is the consumer’s right, when taking out residential insurance, the so-called basic or main coverage, which reimburses damages caused by fire, lightning strike and explosion. Coverage extends to the consequences of these events, such as: landslides, removal of salvage, site debris and etc.

In addition to basic coverage, insurers may offer additional coverage. For example: damage to property (short circuit in electrical installations, windstorm, armed robbery, etc.); damages to third parties (triggered only in the event of an accident), among others.

According to the Consumer Defense Institute (Procon-DF), in 2019, there were three consultations and, in 2020, there were 10 consultations related to this topic. From January until today, there were six registered calls. The biggest complaints are regarding improper collection, non-compliance with the contract, contract termination and SAC.

Legislation

According to Isabelli Carvalho, a specialist in consumer law, in case the consumer is harmed by the lack of information or failure to provide the service, he should contact the insurer, so that it can comply with its obligations and resolve the problem. “It is important to remember that, whenever possible, the consumer must keep all documentation, any communications made with the insurance company, whether by email, whatsapp or telephone, noting the name of the attendant and time, in order to protect themselves”, stands out.

Attorney Felipe Borba comments on the usual measures taken, if there is verification that the insured is being harmed. “In cases where the consumer finds that his right has been violated by the insurer, he can file a complaint with the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP), which is the body responsible for overseeing the insurance market in Brazil. in Procon, or even resorting to the Judiciary. It is always important to hire a lawyer specialized in the area that is trusted by the consumer to help him in the pursuit of his rights”, he explains.

Both specialists stated that the contracting of home insurance is usually done through the insurance proposal and, later, with the issuance of the policy, which is accompanied by the General Insurance Conditions. There are contractual clauses in it.

It is essential that the consumer carefully read the proposal and the General Insurance Conditions at the time of contracting, to check whether the premium values, insured amount, contracted coverage and exclusions are the same informed by the broker. Under the terms of article 6, item III, of the Consumer Defense Code, it is a right to adequate and clear information about the different products and services. Therefore, in the event of damage to the consumer due to lack of information, he may call the Judiciary Branch to claim the violated right.

How to solve

» Contact the responsible company;

» Present evidence, such as e-mail, whatsapp or telephone, noting the attendant’s name and time, to protect yourself;

» If the complaint persists, contact Procon or file a complaint with SUSEP,

for the necessary measures;

» If after that none of these alternatives work, find a lawyer you trust and file a complaint against the company.

» Grid Tires

abusive billing

» José Américo Leal Oliveira

South Wing

Public auditor José Américo Leal Oliveira, 61, a resident of Asa Sul, contacted the Grita do Consumidor column to complain that the company Grid Pneus charged an abusive amount for repairs made to his daughter’s vehicle, who later informed him that would not be necessary. According to José Américo, the service was covered by the six-month warranty. “The four brake discs and rear pads of the vehicle were replaced, the amount budgeted by the attendant came to R$ 3,500 and was later changed to R$ 6,742.76 in the issuance of the tax coupon, in which the absurd amounts of R$ were incorporated 2,857.24 for balancing services, repairs on two wheels and alignment, the total was R$ 9,600”, he explained. The consumer said that he paid the bill for his daughter to leave with the vehicle, but that he returned in the afternoon to dispute the value. “I verified at another dealership that the exchanges made in the same vehicle would cost, at most, R$1,910 and with a six-month warranty”, he said. The company was to contact the consumer to charge a lower amount. On 8/19, it was decided that the first installment of R$ 1,200 would be charged on the invoice for the month of September.

Company Response

In response, Grid Tires informed that it entered into an agreement with the consumer and that they returned the R$ 5,600, which were charged for the repairs. “We recognized that the services performed were within the six-month warranty,” he said.

Consumer Response

“I concluded, in a friendly manner and supported by the Extrajudicial Agreement Term, the negotiation related to the claim made for undue charging of services covered by warranty and abusive prices for the exchange of parts. The referred negotiation was made directly with the manager, whose effort was fundamental for us to reach a successful conclusion. They recognized six-month warranty coverage for wheel rebalancing and re-alignment services and charged only BRL 500 more for two-wheel polishing and diamond services, services not covered by warranty, and agreed to BRL 3,500 for replacement of the wheels. four discs and rear brake pads. The final value of the agreement was R$4,000, an amount considered fair by both parties. I just have to thank the Consumer Scream column, because thanks to your contact we concluded the negotiation”.