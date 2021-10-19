Covid CPI: Pound interpreter gets emotional over orphan report and is replaced; see video

RIO – An interpreter of pounds who worked in the transmission of Covid’s CPI, on TV Senado, was moved during the testimony of an orphan. The employee stopped translating the testimony of 19-year-old Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva, and was replaced by a colleague.





This Monday, the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission hears relatives of people who have lost relatives to the pandemic. Giovana gave her testimony. The young woman lost her mother and father to Covid-19.

– Me, my parents and my sister, we were very close, who knows, where we were, we were together. So when my parents passed away, we lost the things we loved the most. And I needed my sister and she needed me. I leaned on her, and she leaned on me,” said Giovana.

Then the young woman interrupted her speech and apologized. From that moment on, the interpreter was no longer able to follow the story.

“From then on I thought I couldn’t be without her, just as she couldn’t be without me,” finished Giovana. At that point in the video, a new interpreter entered the scene.

In the report, the young woman also described the difficulties in treating her parents and the challenge of taking care of her sister. The mother was transplanted and underwent hemodialysis. The father suffered from cancer.





The public hearing also hears four other people. Mayra Pires Lima is a nurse in Manaus. She lost her sister, who left four children. The death occurred during the collapse in the supply of oxygen cylinders in the capital of Amazonas earlier this year.

Kátia Shirlene Castilho dos Santos lost her father and mother and also speaks to the senators. Her mother was hospitalized at Prevent Senior, in São Paulo, and received treatment based on the “covid kit”.

Arquivaldo Bites Leite, who is treating the sequels of Covid-19, and Rosane Brandão, who was widowed because of the disease, will also be heard.