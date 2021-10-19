Covid deaths average is 322, shows press consortium

SAO PAULO – Brazil recorded this Monday 197 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 603,521 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 322 deaths, a drop of -33% compared to the calculation of two weeks ago, which still indicates a downward trend.

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health departments published daily until 8 pm.

9,250 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,651,444 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 10,050 positive diagnoses, a drop of -40% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a downward trend.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

Vaccination

Twenty-four federative units in Brazil updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 this Monday. Across the country, 151,739,636 people were partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 71.13% of the Brazilian population. Already 105,003,387 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 49.22% of the national population. In total 4,582,944 received booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, the application of 1,175,954 vaccines were registered in Brazil, being 240,701 of the first dose, 665,731 of the second dose, -15,155 of a single dose and 284,669 of booster doses.