Cowboy Bebop | 1st teaser shows bounty hunters in action; Look

THE Netflix today released the first teaser of Cowboy Bebop, its live-action adaptation of the classic anime – see preview above, which shows Spike’s group of bounty hunters (John Cho) encountering problems in a job.

The release of the teaser also serves to announce that the full trailer for the series will come out in exactly one week, that is, on next tuesday (26).

A mix of westerns, classic movies from Kung Fu, space opera, cinema noir and a bunch of references balanced perfectly to the sound of jazz, Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999) is historically one of the essential animes of all time. One of the main culprits in sparking Hollywood’s interest in brilliant Japanese animation, the story is about a dysfunctional group of bounty hunters crisscrossing the galaxy on a journey of self-discovery.

Starred by Cho (Star Trek), the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop will feature many of the elements that made the original a classic, including the participation of creative minds from the original series, such as the songwriter Yoko Kanno.

The series is scheduled to premiere for November 19th at Netflix.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).