CPFL (CPFE3) will pay dividends of R$1.73 billion in three installments

THE CPFL Energia (CPFE3) will pay dividends of R$ 1.7304958711 billion in three installments, announced last August 12, with the first disbursement scheduled for this month of October, the company informed in a notice to shareholders on Monday (18) .

Payment of the first installment of CPFL dividends, in the amount of R$ 500 million, will take place on October 22nd. The second one, also worth R$ 500 million, will take place on November 16th. And the third installment, of R$730.4958711, will be held until December 31st.

The first and second payments each correspond to R$0.433931936 per common share issued by an electric company, while the last is equivalent to R$0.633970975 per share.

The remuneration will occur without the application of monetary restatement or interest incidence between the declaration date and the effective payment dates.

Will be entitled to dividends investors holding CPFL shares on August 31st. The company’s assets were traded “ex-dividend” on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) as of September 1st.

Shareholders with securities in custody at Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the company’s shares, will have the amounts paid by means of credit in a checking account.

Payments relating to shares deposited in the custody of B3 (B3SA3) will be credited to that entity and the custodian institutions will be responsible for transferring them to the respective shareholders.

“We also remind shareholders of the importance of updating their registration data, so that the payment of dividends can be made”, emphasized the electric company.

CPFL Quotation (CPFE3) this Monday (18)

At around 2:30 pm on Monday’s trading session, the common share of CPFL (CPFE3) operated at an increase of 2.68%, quoted at R$ 26.78. The Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), increased by 0.10%, advancing to 114,766.82 points.