CPI: Covid Affected Report Overcrowded Hospitals, Difficulty With Orphans, Criticize Government | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI heard on Monday (18) the report of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. With varied profiles, deponents emotionally reported to senators how they lost parents, husband, son, sister and demanded justice.

In the speeches, there was also a series of criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro’s behavior during the pandemic and statements in favor of vaccination. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has gone against science by promoting agglomerations, criticizing the use of masks, defending the already rejected thesis of herd immunity and stating that he will not be vaccinated.

National and international medical entities advocate precisely these measures as a form of prevention: vaccination, use of mask, hand hygiene and avoidance of agglomerations.

“The pain is great, but the desire for justice is greater. I’m here today to represent the various families that went through the pain we went through. That’s why I’m so thrilled to be here. There are lives, dreams, stories closed by so many negligences . And we want justice. The blood of each of the victims flows into the hands of each one who underestimated the virus,” said Katia Shirlene Castilho dos Santos, who lost her parents to Covid.

According to the consortium of press vehicles, Brazil registered until this Sunday (17) 603,324 deaths by Covid and 21,642,194 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the session, Márcio Antonio do Nascimento Silva handed over a box with the handkerchiefs that the NGO Rio de Paz used to perform an act in Copacabana, symbolizing the more than 600 thousand victims of Covid.

The taxi driver, who lost his son to Covid, also demanded an apology from President Jair Bolsonaro and criticized presidential acts and statements during the pandemic.

“I think we deserved an apology from the highest authority in the country. Because it’s not a political issue – whether it’s one party, whether it’s another. We’re talking about people’s lives. each testimony, one felt the other’s testimony and added what the other had to say, do you understand? So, our pain is not mimimi, we are not clowns, understand? It’s real, you know?”, Silva said, visibly shaken.

The CPI has, among its attributions, to prepare a conclusive report on the work. The document must include requests for indictment of persons considered responsible for the worsening of the pandemic in the country.

Rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) should propose that Bolsonaro be held responsible for at least 11 crimes. The opinion should be voted next tuesday (26).

The commission is also expected to propose changes to the legislation. One of the possibilities is that a project be proposed for the federal government to provide compensation to orphans up to 21 years old who have lost their parents to the disease.

In one of the statements this Monday, student Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva, 19, said that she lost her mother and father and that she had to assume custody of her 11-year-old sister. To senators, she reported that the two had an “emotional and financial” impact.

“We had the two mainstays of our life, the two pillars, the people who took care of us, who supported us and did everything. We didn’t have that responsibility. We started not having and also not having anyone to help us with that. We had people close to me, family and friends of my mother, who, with the little they had, they started to help us,” he said.

Nurse Mayra Pires Lima lost her sister to coronavirus in January of this year. She lives in Manaus, the scene of a collapse in the public health network that led to the death of patients due to lack of oxygen. Mayra’s sister left four children.

At the CPI, the nurse reported to the senators the difficulty in getting an ICU bed.

“In five days of symptoms, in the inflammatory phase of the disease, she needed an ICU, and unfortunately, the ICU took ten days while she was in the hospital. The city of Manaus turned into a desert. The only people who walked in Manaus were the health professionals, the police and essential services, because if the whole population gets sick, you can send a lot of oxygen that you won’t solve,” he said.

The nurse also reported that her sister’s oxygen ran out and her own family got together to buy the input.

“All the oxygen sent by the federal government and by all the people who were benefactors was not enough, because it was a large amount, but unfortunately the number of patients was much higher than the amount sent,” he said.

During this Monday’s session, there were several criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro. The deponent Katia Shirlene told the last moments with her mother in the hospital and how Bolsonaro’s statements are “painful”.

“‘Daughter, I’m thirsty, I want water'”. And the nurse said that I couldn’t even take off the mask to give her water, because she was drinking thick water – it was thickened with a material they put on to make her thicker, so she wouldn’t choke. And then the nurse said that her situation was very complicated, and I took a gauze pad and wet her mouth to relieve her thirst a little,” she said.

“That’s why I say that when we see a president of the Republic imitating a person with shortness of breath, it’s very painful for us. If he had an idea of ​​the harm he does to the nation, in addition to all the harm that he already did, he wouldn’t do that,” he said.

The president of the NGO Rio de Paz, Antônio Carlos Costa, also testified. For him, Bolsonaro was the “antithesis of everything that was expected of a President of the Republic”.

“We never saw him shed tears of compassion or express deep regret for the Brazilian people. We didn’t know which favela he visited or the hospital he went to, in order to communicate encouragement to our health professionals. No words of direction or encouragement. to the millions of families stunned by the multiple crisis that has taken place in our country,” he said.

The president of Rio de Paz said that, with “perplexity and revolt”, he saw Bolsonaro “supporting anti-democratic public demonstrations that fomented crowding, scolding journalists, calling people sissies, making fun of those who agonized for lack of air, riding a jet skiing, playing football, eating pastel in a bar, insufflating a military coup, prescribing medicine without proven efficacy, combating the use of masks, belittling social distance, trivializing the lethal power of the virus”.

“Forgive me again for the outburst: ridiculous, ridiculous. Nobody would accept that in any free and developed nation,” he added.