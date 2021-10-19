CPI hears representatives of municipalities at Conitec about Covid kit in SUS

After 66 meetings and three public hearings, the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) is expected to hear, this Tuesday (10/19), the last testimony, by Elton da Silva Chaves, representative of the National Council of Municipal Secretaries of Health (Conasems), with the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). So far, the commission has heard 60 people.

Chaves participated in the Conitec meeting last October 7, in which the report entitled Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of Patients with Covid-19 would be voted on by the collegiate plenary, but was removed from the agenda at the request of the Ministry of Health. text registered opposition to the administration of the so-called Covid kit (of drugs without efficacy against the disease) in the Unified Health System (SUS).

At the time, the representative of Conasems would have manifested against the postponement to debate the study.

At first, the commission’s idea was to listen to the physician Carlos Carvalho, who is director of the Pulmonology Division of the Instituto do Coração (InCor) and prepared the study against the administration of the Covid kit. The physician, however, could not yet present the study to the CPI.

Therefore, the senators of the commission decided to summon another four members of Conitec, and opted for Chaves.

The expectation of the commission’s parliamentarians is to understand the context of the postponement request and whether there was any type of government pressure or interference in the episode. There is a suspicion that the Conitec meeting was postponed at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who would have been upset by the study.

The Covid kit is made up of drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin, among other drugs, which have been defended and advertised by President Bolsonaro during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the numerous changes in the commission’s calendar, Chaves’ testimony should be the last before the reading of the CPI’s final report, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed to Wednesday (10/20). With the change, the hearing, which would be held this Monday (18/10) before the public hearing with the victims of Covid-19, moved to Tuesday. Voting on the document should take place next Tuesday (10/26).

The collegiate began work on April 27th and, in mid-July, it extended the period of operation, which now expires on November 5th. During the period, the senators heard twice the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the other three that preceded him in the pandemic – Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Nelson Teich and Eduardo Pazuello.

He also heard from minister Wagner Rosário (General Comptroller of the Union) and former ministers Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) and Osmar Terra (Citizenship), as well as federal deputies Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber, and Luis Miranda (DEM-DF).

The commission collected testimonies from secretaries and former secretaries of the Ministry of Health, such as Mayra Pinheiro (secretary of Labor Management and Education of the Ministry of Health), Elcio Franco (former executive secretary of the Ministry of Health) and Roberto Ferreira Dias ( former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health), who was the only one to be arrested by the CPI.

With silence or spectacle, businessmen from pockets such as Luciano Hang, Carlos Wizard and Otávio Fakhoury, both related to the possible dissemination of fake news, and other businessmen and lobbyists who tried to negotiate vaccines with the federal government also testified to the CPI.