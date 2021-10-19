Crusade Sword More Than 900 Years Old Found at Sea in Israel | World

An amateur diver found in the Mediterranean Sea in Israel, a sword that could be over 900 years old and dated back to the Crusades (see the video above).
It will be cleaned and restored by experts and then exposed.
The sword is believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land nearly a millennium ago., said the Israel Antiquities Authority on Monday (18).
The crusades were large military expeditions organized by Christian powers at the time with the aim of reconquering territories in the Middle East.
Sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land nearly a millennium ago is photographed on October 18, 2021 in the water near where it was found, at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, by an amateur diver in Israel — Photo : Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
The sword is encrusted with marine organisms, but the diver was able to recognize the shape of the blade and the handle after an underground current removed part of the sand that covered it..
According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the diver was on a weekend dive on Saturday (16) and also found other ancient artifacts, such as anchors and ceramics.
Fearing that his discovery might vanish with the sea currents, he took the sword and handed it to government experts.
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Marine Archeology Unit, holds a meter-long sword that was found in the Mediterranean Sea and experts say dates back to the Crusaders in an Oct. 19, 2021 photo — Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP
The objects were in a natural cove near the port city of Haifa, which is about 90 km from the capital Tel Aviv and about 150 km from Jerusalem.
Archaeologists believe that many ancient treasures are submerged in the area.
Kobi Sharvit, director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority’s marine archeology unit, says the cove likely served as a shelter for sailors.
“These conditions have attracted merchant ships over time, leaving behind rich archaeological finds,” says Sharvit.
See more pictures of the sword:
Ancient sword is photographed in the water after being discovered by an amateur diver near Haifa on the Mediterranean Sea on October 14, 2021 in Israel — Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority via AP
Sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land nearly a millennium ago is photographed on October 18, 2021 in the water, near where it was found by an amateur diver, in Israel’s Mediterranean Sea — Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Marine Archeology Unit, holds a meter-long sword that was found in the Mediterranean Sea and experts say dates back to the Crusades, in photo of Oct. 19, 2021 — Photo: Ariel Schalit/ AP
Sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land nearly a millennium ago is photographed on October 18, 2021 in the water, near where it was found by an amateur diver, in Israel’s Mediterranean Sea — Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP