Cryptocurrency broker announces end of activities in Brazil

The global cryptocurrency broker Coinbene announced this Monday (18) the end of its activities in Brazil, due to “known” political reasons.

This is the second global brokerage firm that arrived in Brazil and in just under two years announced its departure, as Huobi had already come to the country and then suspended its operations.

Although Huobi has now returned in 2021, Coinbene is packed from the country after its arrival in 2018.

Currently, in the Real trading pair, Coinbene had only three trading options, which were not too hectic. Thus, it is possible that one of the causes of the company’s departure from the country is also the low volume of operations by customers.

Alert in 2020 by the Brazilian Securities Commission targeted Chinese operation in Brazil

Operating in Brazil since 2018, when the brokerage was one of the largest in the world in daily trading volume, Coinbene registered a problem in its passage through the country.

In August 2020, the Chinese exchange received a Stop Order from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, prohibiting its raising of investors for products with characteristics of derivative contracts.

“THE. the existence of evidence was evidenced that the company CB BRASIL SERVICOS DIGITAIS LTDA (CNPJ 23.351.333/0001-60), which operates under the trade name COINBENE, and its responsible CHENMIN GAO, through the page https://www .coinbene.com/br/, attracts clients residing in Brazil with a public offering of financial instruments with characteristics of derivative contracts;”.

End of Coinbene in Brazil

This Monday (18), Coinbene in Brazil announced its end, after more than 4 years of operations in the domestic market. In an official statement by the company’s Telegram group, the brokerage claimed that there are political reasons for its departure from the country, with Chinese government restrictions being one of them.

Customers who have a balance at Coinbene must withdraw their amounts from the brokerage house by November 31st. In a statement, the broker also thanked the Brazilians for their confidence in their negotiations, stating that they still believe in the future of cryptocurrencies.

“Dear Coinbeners:

Due to well-known political reasons, many cryptocurrency brokers, including CoinBene, are subject to operational restrictions by the Chinese government. Considering that the main technical services and product innovations come from the Chinese team, we may not be able to provide high quality services to Brazilian customers as we have always done.

If we cannot provide quality services, we prefer to stop. Here, we decided to discontinue the operation of the local Brazilian team, including customer service in Portuguese and deposit and withdrawal in BRL. These services are expected to be officially stopped on November 31st. After this date, any and all dealings must be made directly with CoinBene global.

Users with BRL assets must complete the BRL withdrawal before November 31st. Thanks to the trust of all users over the past 4 years, our belief in Blockchain will never disappear, and we believe cryptocurrencies will continue to change the world. COINBENE, October 18, 2021“.

It is worth noting that Coinbene has also been operating in Argentina since May 2019, but operations in Brazil’s neighboring country will not yet be suspended according to this declaration of the broker’s LATAM support.