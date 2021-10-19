CVC Corp: system will be 100% restored by tomorrow

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Leonel Andrade, CEO of CVC Corp, during lunch of the 100+ Powers of Tourism PANROTAS ELO, at Palácio Tangará, in São Paulo

CVC Corp will have 100% of its technology restored by tomorrow (19). The company’s system is connected with professionals and consumers from several fronts, with numerous functions and, therefore, it requires time to be fully re-established after a cyber attack like the one that occurred earlier in the month. That’s what CEO Leonel Andrade says.

“The company is all up. We were reconnecting component by component. Our systems don’t turn on like a single key, all of a sudden. Today, practically everything is operating normally, all companies, and by tomorrow the operation of all CVC Corp companies will be fully operational”, says Leonel Andrade, one of the 100+ Powers of Tourism PANROTAS ELO, present at the award lunch at Palácio Tangará, in Sao Paulo.

Therefore, Trend and Visual, which were down and were the remaining B2B systems, were or are being turned back on.

FIDELITY PROGRAM

Leonel Andrade has positive expectations regarding CVC Corp’s loyalty program, which is almost ready and will be officially launched in the coming months.

The CEO, who brought decades of expertise in the miles and loyalty sector to Tourism, says that the first stage of the program will be aimed at the end consumer, but the travel agent will also have one to call his own next.